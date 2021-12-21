In a major political drama coming in from Gujarat, party leader Bharatsinh Solanki’s wife Reshma Solanki has written a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, her son and former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and also her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra making explosive allegations against her husband. She has alleged that her husband is using his political clout to destroy the Congress party.

She has also alleged he is having illicit relationships with other women and to give tickets to these women to fight elections he has stopped other more competent women from getting ahead in politics. “My husband keeps chatting continuously with these women. He keeps saying what if he is old. He has relationships with women as young as 22 and even as old as he is. He spends most of his energies behind these women only,” she has alleged in her letter.

Letter part 1 (image courtesy: abplive)

In her letter she urged Sonia Gandhi that she will take cognisance of the letter and will uphold the dignity of Gujarat Congress. “24 years back I was made to marry him against my wishes and in all these years I never got the rights of a wife. My brother in law Amit Chavda (who is Solanki’s first cousin) knows all this but to advance the political career has kept mum on the issue,” she said in the letter.

Letter part 2 (image courtesy: abplive)

In the letter she alleged that in the night, Solanki goes in the bedroom and then locks himself up and sends obscene messages to 8/10 women of party. She urged Sonia Gandhi to teach these women a lesson and said she would give them a chance to course correct. She said that she is afraid of him and now lives in America with support of her friends and has no way to sustain her life there.

“If one cannot give justice to women of the house, how will they give justice to women of the state? My father in law Madhavsinh Solanki was also upset with his son. Bharatsinh’s name is there in politics only because of his father. For Bharatsinh, Congress is just a business and a way to hide his crimes,” his wife said.

Letter part 3 (image courtesy: abplive)

In the letter she further stated that Bharatsinh Solanki does not have good relationship with his brother and sister and that his sister has also filed a case against him. She further urged Sonia Gandhi to remove Bharatsinh Solanki from Congress.

Earlier this year, Reshma Solanki had accused her husband Bharatsinh Solanki of mentally torturing her and forcing her to divorce him. She had accused him of mistreating her after recovering from COVID-19. Her notice came after Bharatsinh Solanki put out a notice cautioning public at large to get into any transaction with his wife in his name. He had alleged that his estranged wife was not living with him since past four years.

Bharatsinh Solanki is son of former Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki

Bharatsinh Solanki, former Gujarat Congress President, is son of former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki who had infamously propagated the ‘KHAM’ (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslim) votebank theory for Congress in Gujarat. He was the chief minister of Gujarat when some of the worst communal riots. The first half of the 1980s saw some of the worst inter-caste riots in Gujarat, which quickly escalated to communal riots. There was rise of crime, including bootlegging and don-wars. Madhavsinh Solanki passed away earlier this year.