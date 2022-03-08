Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra state assembly has come up with shocking allegations against the current Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. While speaking on the Opposition’s motion under rule 293 on Law & order situation, the former chief minister and now the opposition leader of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis has accused the government of hatching a conspiracy through the public prosecutor and ACP to frame BJP leaders, adding that the state police machinery was being misused by the government.

Fadnavis also submitted a pen drive claiming that it contained 125 hours of video “proofs” supporting his allegations. He has also submitted a copy of the same to the Home Minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil.

Devendra Fadnavis said, “We say that the country is a democracy and Maharashtra is a progressive state. In the political culture of Maharashtra, we are opposed to each other but not enemies. The police system of Maharashtra is strong. I am proud of the police of Maharashtra. But in recent times, the misuse of the police force has increased. Democracy has no meaning if the government is conspiring.”

MVA planned to trap Girish Mahajan in a fake case

He added, “A case was registered in Pune in connection with Girish Mahajan. The Maratha Shikshan Prasarak Mandal is divided into two groups namely the Patil group and the Bhoite group. In that case, it is mentioned that Girish Mahajan’s personal assistant Rameshwar kidnapped a Patil group man on behalf of the Bhoite faction of the Maratha Shikshan Prasarak Mandal in 2018. Mahajan then allegedly made a phone call and threatened him. Such a fake case was made up. In that case, documents were prepared to say that Girish Mahajan should be booked under MCOCA.”

Naming the people involved, Devendra Fadnavis further said, “There was a conspiracy cooking up on how to politically slaughter the opponents. The main character in the story was special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan. He has served as a special public prosecutor in the cases of elected representatives like Sureshdada Jain, Ramesh Kadam, builder DS Kulkarni, Mahesh Motewar, Ravindra Barate. The public prosecutor is also the same in the case in which Girish Mahajan was booked. The office of the lawyer has now become the political slaughterhouse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.”

Reading out the details of the talks of the public prosecutor about various people and cases, Devendra Fadnavis said, “From planting a knife to putting blood on the neck, to how to show the business of drugs, how to throw a raid and how to somehow plan how the case fits into the MCOCA, it is a shameless story of how a public prosecutor makes a criminal conspiracy.”

Serious contents of the 125 hour video proof

He added, “It is the story of the hero of this government-sponsored political slaughterhouse. The megastar of this is also big. This will also throw light on his views on the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi who have gone to jail and are out of jail, and all future plans, information about their deeds. Let me give you some of the most important parts of this over 125 hours of recordings. The detailing of the matters is so serious that dozens of web series can be made on that. There are some unmentionable details there in the videos. I must not mention them in order to maintain the dignity of this house.”

About Nawab Malik and other cases

After reading out the detailed conversation of the accused special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis covered details of some other law and order issues in Maharashtra. He went on to quote the statements of the accused people in the PMLA case under which Nawab Malik has been remanded judicial custody till 21st March 2022 by a special PMLA court on 7th March 2022.

Fadnavis underlined the fact that when the illegal money laundering deals occurred at that time, in 2005, the people Nawab Malik was dealing with were accused in the case of attacking the nation. In the subsequent two years, they were convicted in the 1993 bomb blasts case.

He said, “It, therefore, becomes necessary that the government makes him resign. Whom are we defending? To the enemies of Mumbai? To the enemies of this nation? Anil Deshmukh was asked to resign even before a case. Nawab Malik is in the custody for investigations and the court has mentioned serious observations in his case.”

Devendra Fadnavis also mentioned the attacks on the voices against the government. He mentioned how the father of a young journalist Sushil Kulkarni who runs a youtube channel called analyzer was attacked by goons because Sushil Kulkarni had criticized the MVA government in his videos.