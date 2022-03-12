Saturday, March 12, 2022
India pushes China to resolve remaining friction points in Ladakh in the 15th round of border talks

India emphasized early disengagement of troops in remaining friction points including Depsang Bulge and Demchok during border talks with China

OpIndia Staff
The Indian side has pushed China for the resolution of remaining friction points in Ladakh, during the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks held on 11th March 2022 that lasted for around 13 hours. According to army sources, the Indian side has pushed for a resolution to address the military standoff which started in April-May 2020. This meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point on the Indian side.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, led the Indian delegation at the talks while Major General Yang Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang Military District headed the  Chinese delegation at the talks. In the 15th round of Corps-Commander level talks, India emphasized early disengagement of troops in remaining friction points. These points include the resolution of pending issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok.

The resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan, and Gogra Hot Spring areas was achieved through the rounds of talks held so far. India and China have been holding talks on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the military standoff that had erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. 

After this incident, both sides had gradually enhanced their deployment near the border along with heavy weapons. This move had resulted in escalated tensions in friction points in the Eastern Ladakh region.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

