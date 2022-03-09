Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Updated:

Indian Embassy evacuates Pakistani national from Ukraine, here is what she said about PM Modi

Pakistani national Asma Shafique thanks PM Modi and Indian authorities for helping her getting evacuated from war-torn Ukraine

OpIndia Staff
Asma Shafique
Pakistani National Asma Shafique thanked Indian Embassy in Ukraine and PM Modi for evacuation from war-torn Ukraine (Image: SS from video/Mint)
7

Amidst the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, the authorities coordinating Operation Ganga are also helping foreigners in getting out of the country. News agency ANI shared a video of a Pakistani national, Asma Shafique, who thanked the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the evacuation.

In the video, Asma said, “Hello, my name is Asma Shafique, and I am from Pakistan. I am very thankful to the Indian Embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and also thanking the Prime Minister of India. Thank you so much for supporting us. I hope we will get home safely because of the Indian Embassy.”

Notably, on February 28, the Prime Minister’s Office had released a statement on the evacuation of Indian Nationals from Ukraine in which they said the Indian authorities would help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries stranded in Ukraine. It read, “Guided by India’s motto of the world being one family, Prime Minister also stated that India will help people from neighbouring countries and developing countries who are stranded in Ukraine and may seek assistance.”

Evacuation of foreign nationals in previous operations

India has provided assistance to several countries while evacuating people from war-torn regions. In 2015, when Late Sushma Swaraj was Minister of External Affairs, India had rescued not only 4714 Indians but also 1947 people of 48 countries. Gen (Retd) VK Singh had supervised the evacuation program Raahat from Yemen.

Searched termsoperation ganga, pakistani national evacuated from Ukraine
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

