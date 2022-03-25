A controversial YouTuber named CM Shahbaz Khan was seen issuing threats and derogatory abuses to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other senior BJP leaders in the state.

In a video that has gone viral now, CM Shahbaz Khan, who claims to be a motivational speaker, used derogatory slurs to target the Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai as a response to the Karnataka High Court’s judgement on hijab row that upheld the rights of educational institutions to mandate a uniform dress code for students.

A week after Karnataka High Court delivered the judgement stating that wearing the hijab is not an integral part of Islam, the Youtuber CM Shahbaz Khan threatened CM Bommai and referred to him as a ‘Son of a b*tch’. Shahbaz Khan, who was arrested for protesting outside Vidhana Soudha in connection with the hijab row, was given a platform by a Youtube news media outlet ‘AK News’ to hurl abuses and issue threats against the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

In the video, it was seen that Khan was referring to CM Bommai as a ‘BJP dog’ and asserted that he would hit the Chief Minister with sandals. Using derogatory words against CM’s family, Shahbaz Khan said that the BJP ‘dogs’ had come into power due to Muslim votes.

Saying that he is spitting on the face of the Chief Minister and other BJP leaders, Shabaz Khan challenged the Karnataka government to arrest him and added that he would single-handedly deal with 5,000 police officers.

“We, Muslims, are born with the blessings of Hazrat Ali, unlike you, who are born without any address,” said CM Shahbaz Khan in his hate speech against Hindus, while claiming that the Muslims have built and ruled the country for the last 700 years.

The Youtuber also disclosed dangerous details of him receiving support from foreign countries, especially from Pakistan, the United States and Kuwait, to protests against the High Court’s order on the hijab ban. CM Shahbaz Khan also said that the Muslims outside the country were asking them why was Indian Muslims were silent against the hijab ban.

“If Muslims unite, the consequences be worse,” threatened Shahbaz Khan, whose video has now gone viral across the state.

Not just Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, even senior BJP leaders from the state – Mysuru Lok Sabha MP Pratap Simha, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and Karnataka Minister Eashwarappa were at the receiving end of Shahbaz Khan’s abuse. Calling them ‘Son of B*tch’, Khan threatened them by saying that he would visit the BJP leaders’ house to attack them with sandals.

“Hey Pratap Simha, you son of a b*tch, I will hit you with sandals. Do whatever you want in front of Modi, not with us Muslims. So how long should we Muslims keep quiet?” said Shahbaz Khan targeting the young MP from Mysuru, who was in support of the hijab ban in colleges.

Shahbaz Khan further said he would urinate in Pratap Simha’s mouth. Abusing Hindus, he said that the Hindus, who according to him were sons of prostitutes, had unloaded materials even before Babri Masjid was built.

“I do not know what I will do if you go against us,” Shahbaz Khan cautioned Hindus in the video that AK News has uploaded.

At the end of his video, Shahbaz Khan also incited the Muslims to stand up against the state government to protest against the alleged atrocities being committed against them. He said its time to respond strongly to the state and urged Muslims to join the Bharat Bandh.