Following the banned Khalistani organization SFJ’s letter to Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann requesting that the AAP allow a Khalistani referendum, another video has emerged in which Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the organization’s head, can be seen intimidating Kejriwal who believes Punjab is at his feet.

Pointing out to the moment when Bhagwant Mann touched the feet of Arvind Kejriwal after winning the elections, Pannun said in the video, “The newly elected chief minister has not only placed his turban on Kejriwal’s feet, but he has placed the turban of the whole Punjab on his feet. If Kejriwal wants to represent that Punjab is at his feet, he has challenged our collective fortitude, and we will undoubtedly avenge his act of contempt for us.”

He went on to say, “we will definitely avenge this act of contempt. I ask all of our supporters to organize a Road Show on March 13 and a rally on March 16. We will absolutely teach a lesson to those who have challenged the dignity of Sikhs. The shoes on which the Punjabi turban has been placed must be used to strike Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann in the face.”

Pannun announced a reward of one lakh dollars to whosoever restores the dignity of Punjab. He said, “Kejriwal should no longer be visible in Punjab.” He should be spotted in either Delhi or Haridwar. I call on all of our Sikh brothers to reclaim and restore the dignity of Punjab.”

Reiterating his resolve for Khalistan, he said, “…Punjab’s solution is Khalistan, Punjab’s independence. What if the AAP forms the government in Punjab? We can’t wait another five years. We must act immediately. Whoever comes forward will get a one-lakh-dollar reward from Sikhs for Justice.”

The pro-Khalistan leader recently stated that the AAP had attempted to gain the trust of pro-Khalistan voters by falsely claiming that the 2022 elections are significant for both Punjab and the SFJ because if the AAP comes to power in Punjab, pro-Khalistanis will have new hope to strengthen and accomplish our mission.

SFJ claims AAP used Khalistani funds, votes to win Punjab assembly elections

Interestingly, Pannun mentioned in an earlier video that now that the AAP is in control and the people of Punjab have successfully ousted anti-Khalistan politicians, Badal and Captain Amarinder, Khalistan referendum voting should go easily in Punjab.

A day after Aam Aadmi Party’s massive victory in Punjab assembly elections, the pro-Khalistan secessionist group “Sikhs For Justice” (SFJ) has sent a letter to Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann saying that AAP clearly won the elections by deceptively bagging the votes of pro- Khalistan Sikhs in Punjab who support SFJ’s secessionist referendum for the independence of Punjab from India.

In a letter released by the SFJ, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of the anti-India outfit, made a sensational allegation that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP treacherously used Khalistan votes and funds to win Punjab.