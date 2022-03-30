Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Pakistan Minister admits terrorist Ajmal Kasab was their citizen, blames Nawaz Sharif for giving his details to India

Sheikh Rasheed further alleged that Sharif had received funds from Muammar Gaddafi, Osama Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein.

OpIndia Staff
Ajmal Kasab
Pakistan's Sheikh Rasheed admitted Kasab was Pakistani (mage: News18/print)
68

On March 30, Sheikh Rasheed, Interior Minister, Pakistan, claimed Nawaz Sharif, former Prime Minister of Pakistan, had provided detailed information of Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab to India. He said, “Nawaz Sharif was the one who gave the details of Ajmal Kasab’s whereabouts to India.” He was speaking at an event where Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, was also among the attendees.

He further alleged that Sharif received funds from Muammar Gaddafi, Osama Bin Laden and Saddam Hussein.

Imran Khan’s government is facing collapse as opposition parties have united against him. A no-trust vote is to be held soon.

Statement of Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh said, “He [Nawaz Sharif] gave the Faridkot [Pakistan] address of Ajmal Kasab to India. If someone proves me wrong, deem me as a thief, and I will accept the punishment.” While pointing out how proud he was to be associated with Imran Khan, he said, “You keep fighting. I am with you. Everyone says I did politics of one-two seats. But I am proud I did politics with Imran Khan.” Rashid alleged those who left Khan would come back to join him. He urged him to shoo them away.

26/11 Mumbai Attack

Ajmal Kasab was one of the Pakistani terrorists linked to the terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that attacked the financial capital of India, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008. Crowded places and sensitive locations, including Hotel Taj, The Oberoi, Chatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Nariman House and others, were targeted during the attack. The attack claimed 174 lives and left 300 injured. The terrorists were wearing Hindu religious symbols like Kalawa etc to give an impression that they were Indian Hindus. Sub Inspector Tukaram Omble had sacrificed his life to capture Kasab alive.

Kasab was hanged to death on November 21, 2012.

