After being reduced to a minority in the Pakistan assembly and struggling to remain in power, PM Imran Khan cited Indian ‘journalist’ Barkha Dutt in his address to the nation, which is touted by many as his farewell speech ahead of the No-Trust Vote.

Citing Barkha Dutt’s book, the embattled Pakistani Prime Minister stated that former PM Nawaz Sharif used to surreptitiously meet PM Modi in Nepal to save himself from the Pakistani Army.

“It is mentioned in Barkha Dutt’s book that he(Nawaz Sharif) used to have secret meetings with Narendra Modi in Nepal to protect himself from his own army,” Khan said.

"Barkha Dutt ki kitaab me likha hua hai ki Nawaaz Sharif Narendra Modi se milta tha baahar chhup-chhup k".

– Imran Khan

😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YQ850zmhyX — Observer (@Satyanveshi22) March 31, 2022

Besides, Khan also asserted that there was a foreign conspiracy in motion working to topple his government. He further alleged that there were enemies inside the country who were cooperating with “foreign conspirators” to bring his government down.

Hitting out at the United States, Imran Khan said that a threatening letter has revealed that if he continues to remain in power in Pakistan then the country will have to face tough times and its relations with the United States will deteriorate.

He further added that if somehow he no longer remains in power, then nothing will happen, and Pakistan’s relations with the US will not be affected.

Khan’s speech came at a time when he has virtually lost the majority in the 342-member National Assembly after the defection of two key allies. Although the Pakistani parliament is adjourned till Sunday without debate on the no-trust motion, observers believe that the path ahead for Khan might be grim and he may soon be deposed from the office.

Hafiz Saeed, chief of Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, heaps praises on Barkha Dutt

It is noteworthy to mention that Barkha’s fan following in India’s arch-enemy, Pakistan, is not just limited to Imran Khan alone. Earlier, Hafiz Saeed, the chief of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, had lavished praises on Barkha Dutt in an interview he had given to a Pakistani channel in 2016.

When questioned about media narratives and allegations levelled against him by India about promoting terrorism in Kashmir, Saeed said there were journalists like Barkha Dutt, who according to him, made sense.

“India main Barkha Dutt jaisey log bhee maujood hain bohot acchey baat karneywaley bhee maujood hain (In India good journalists like Barkha Dutt are also present and there are many who make sense)” Saeed had said then.