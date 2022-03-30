Plan to revive LTTE busted by NIA, charge sheet filed against six accused

In connection with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terror funding investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against six people. The investigation into LTTE-related cases is gathering traction, and the Intelligence Bureau has also issued an alarm.

Attempts were being undertaken, according to some reports, to syphon off money for reviving the group. While the purpose may not be the same as when the LTTE was founded, efforts are being made to keep Tamil Nadu on the boil and to resurrect ‘Tamil nationalism’ in India.

The NIA informed about the case in a press release dated 29/03/2022. “NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 6 accused in LTTE Terror Funding Case (RC-02/2022/NIA/DLI)” the NIA wrote in a tweet.

NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 6 accused in LTTE Terror Funding Case (RC-02/2022/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/54pTI96qij — NIA India (@NIA_India) March 29, 2022

According to the press release, the case was lodged as FIR No.1/2021 by the ‘Q’ Branch CID in Chennai and was taken over by the NIA on January 18, 2022. It relates to a criminal conspiracy to resurrect the LTTE by forgery and the use of fabricated papers as real in order to syphon cash from dormant accounts to perform criminal and terrorist actions.

Letchumanan Mary Franciska, Kenniston Fernando, Baskaran, Johnson Samuvel, G Dharmendran, and E Mohan are the six charged.

According to the NIA, during the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Letchumanan Mary Franciska, T. Kenniston Fernando, and K. Baskaran conspired with foreign entities to syphon off deposits in dormant bank accounts by using Indian identity documents obtained unlawfully and forging identity documents in order to resurrect, revitalise, and reorganise the LTTE in India and Sri Lanka. Johnson Samuvel, Dharmendran, and Mohan helped them forge Indian identification documents.

Background of the case

The issue was brought to light after a Sri Lankan national, Letchumanan Mary Franciska (50), was apprehended at Chennai Airport. The woman had arrived in India on a one-year tourist visa in December of this year. She stayed in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After that, she rented a property in Anna Nagar’s Shakthi Colony. She then obtained a rental agreement and concealed her nationality in order to obtain an LPG connection in her name. She obtained an Indian passport and a voter ID through the LPG connection. The arrest was made because she was in possession of a forged Indian passport, according to the police.

The case was turned up to the NIA, which took into account the bigger plot as well as the worldwide implications.

The accused individuals had withdrawn money from the Indian Overseas Bank’s Mumbai Fort branch, according to the NIA’s FIR. The money was taken out to resurrect and expand the LTTE’s activities.

According to an officer with the Intelligence Bureau, the LTTE has been silent since its collapse in Sri Lanka. However, over the last few years, there have been signs that they are attempting a comeback.