Following the BJP’s resounding victory in the four states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers at the party’s headquarters in Delhi. In his address, PM Modi thanked the Party karyakartas for their hard work, which made it possible for BJP to achieve the landslide victory in the 4 states. He lauded the voters, especially the first time voters and the women voters who came forward in large numbers and took part in the elections.

“Today is a day of excitement, a day of celebration. This festival is for the democracy of India. I congratulate all the voters who took part in these elections. I thank the voters for their decision,” said PM Modi.

PM Modi lauds BJP workers for the ‘jeet ka chauka’

Lauding the BJP workers PM Modi said that the hard-working Karyakartas of BJP have made sure we hit a “jeet ka chauka” (victory 4). He added that these workers had promised him that Holi would begin from 10th March this year, and they’ve kept their promise. These workers worked 24*7 and were successful in winning the trust of the people across states.

A visibly elated and proud PM Modi said that Uttar Pradesh has given many prime ministers but for the first time it has reelected a CM after he served a full term. Moreover, after 37 years in UP, a government has come for the second time in a row, added Modi in the victory speech.

Modi further said that the BJP’s vote share has increased in Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Goa, even after being incumbent. All exit polls were proven incorrect in Goa, and the people of Goa have given BJP the chance to serve them for the third consecutive time.

Addressing the BJP workers, Modi said that today’s results strongly vindicate BJP’s pro-poor and pro-active governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the poor and underprivileged had put their faith in the BJP. “It required a lot of hard work to ensure that good governance is delivered to the citizens. I have been a chief minister, and that’s why I know. Earlier, people had to work hard to get basic necessities like electricity, water, gas and telecommunication,” he said. He further said no one would work the way in which he had for the poor. “When you are empathetic to the poor, when you have the country’s best interests at heart, only then can you make brave decisions and that’s where I derive my strength,” he added.

Modi lauded the country’ ‘Nari Shakti’ who became BJP’s partners in this victory. “It is our good fortune that BJP has got so much affection, received so many blessings from the mothers, sisters, and daughters of India,” said PM Narendra Modi.

The blessing of the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country is my ‘Suraksha Kawach’: Modi

Sisters, mothers and daughters have been benevolent towards us. Everywhere, women’s vote share was larger than men and the BJP has secured a bumper win. Women have been the charioteers of our win, said Modi.

“As a CM, people would ask me, ‘Modiji, why are you lax about your own security.’ I would tell them, I have the protection of my mothers wishing well for me, their blessings are my ‘Suraksha Kawach (shield)'” added Modi.

Taking a dig at the opposition in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said that UP chose ‘vikas,’ proving everyone wrong who said the state votes on caste. He said the people of UP had been divided by casteism earlier, but now the people had chosen development in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022. “I’d also say today that, following the 2019 election results, some political experts claimed that the 2017 results determined the 2019 results. I believe they will say again this time that the results of 2022 will determine the results of 2024,” he said.

As the MP for Banaras, I can say that the people of Uttar Pradesh have realised that it is now necessary to avoid those who engage in caste politics and defame the community, and prioritise the development of the state.

मैं बनारस का सांसद होने के नाते, मेरे अनुभव से कह सकता हूं, यूपी के लोग ये बात समझ चुके हैं कि जाति को बदनाम करने वालों से, सम्प्रदाय को बदनाम करने वालों से अब दूर रहना है और राज्य के विकास को ही सर्वोच्च प्राथमिकता देनी है।



Sharing his concerns about how the opposition parties have gone to great lengths to denigrate India on a global scale, PM Modi added that “It is unfortunate that even when thousands of Indian students, Indian citizens were stranded in Ukraine, there was talk of breaking the morale of the country. Despite the world lauding India’s vaccination efforts, these people also went on to question this sacred mission. They also tried to malign Operation Ganga. These people have given a different colour of regionalism and communalism to every scheme. This is a big concern for the future of India,” said Modi.

‘Sun is bound to set on dynastic politics in the country’: PM Modi

Without taking names PM Modi took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, and the Congress Party by saying, “Parivarvad rajniti ka suryaast desh ke nagrik karke ke rahenge”, roughly translated as “a day will come when the sun will set on dynastic politics in the country.” “In this election, the country’s voters demonstrated their comprehension, indicating what will happen next”, said Modi.

“We must work together to ensure that we do not waste a single moment, no matter how difficult the challenges are, but our determination to win is stronger than that. The country must be taken forward with big resolutions, big dreams, and the intention of crossing every height. This historic victory ensures India’s bright future,” said Modi lauding the voter’s mandate.

Notably, an impressive performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in assembly elections has helped it retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa.

In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has won an unprecedented second term as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, after the SP failed to prevent the saffron party from regaining power. The BJP retained its (albeit reduced) majority of 263 seats, while the SP won 135 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. In contrast, the BSP was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM was unable to open its tally.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP won a second consecutive term on Thursday. The BJP won 47 seats, while the Congress won only 19, and the AAP did not win a single seat.

In Goa, the Congress was unable to prevent the BJP from gaining a simple majority. The BJP has reached the halfway point by winning 20 seats and will form the government with Independents and a TMC ally, the MGP. CM Pramod Sawant is expected to remain in office.

In Manipur, the BJP has reached the halfway point by winning 30 seats. It has joined forces with the NPF to form a new coalition government, largely replacing N Biren Singh as CM despite the poll victory.