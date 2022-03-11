Friday, March 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHours after winning 4 states, PM Modi heads to Gujarat for a mega roadshow...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Hours after winning 4 states, PM Modi heads to Gujarat for a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad, state to go into assembly elections in December 2022

PM Modi was seen in a mega roadshow that started from the Ahmedabad airport and reached the BJP's state office in Gandhinagar covering a distance of 6 KM.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi
Image Source: Times of India
2

Within hours of winning 4 out of the 5 states that recently underwent the assembly elections, PM Modi arrived at Ahmedabad in Gujarat for a mega roadshow on 11th March 2022. Gujarat will likely go into assembly elections this year in the month of December. PM Modi was seen in a mega roadshow that started from the Ahmedabad airport and reached the BJP’s state office in Gandhinagar covering a distance of 6 KM.

Though the dates of the Gujarat assembly elections are not declared yet, the current assembly completes its period in December 2022 and the roadshow, therefore, holds great importance. Adding to that, the roadshow has a backdrop of BJP’s massive victory in the assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. People of Ahmedabad have welcomed PM Modi with the chants of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

PM Modi’s Gujarat visit is for two days, 11th and 12th March 2022. On 12th March 2022, PM Modi will address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of Panchayat bodies. He will also inaugurate the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ sporting event at a stadium in Ahmedabad, and address the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University located at Lavad in Gandhinagar district as its chief guest.

As PM Modi reached the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, he was welcomed by the students who were bought back from war-hit country Ukraine in Operation Ganga. They had gathered outside the airport to welcome and thank PM Modi. Gujarat government’s MoS Home Affairs Harsh Singhvi has tweeted about this.

Times Algebra has posted the images of the roadshow on Twitter saying “PM Modi roadshow started in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. PM’s charisma is unmatchable. Records of crossing 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and getting 50%+ votes in 2019 stay with one and only PM Modi. No idea if we can see anyone breaking these records ever. Really unprecedented.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tweeted a video of the roadshow saying, “A huge crowd has come on the streets of Ahmedabad to attend the roadshow of PM Narendra Modi.”

Ahmedabad people have welcomed Narendra Modi and they were seen congratulating and greeting the PM for the grand success in the recent assembly elections. A rangoli is made at the BJP Gujarat state office in which a visual of PM Modi worshipping the river Ganga at Varanasi is seen. Himachal Pradesh BJP member Puneet Sharma has posted the photograph of the same on his Twitter handle.

In the recent assembly elections, BJP has swept the Uttar Pradesh assembly of 403 seats with a thumping majority of 273 seats to NDA. In Goa, BJP has got 20 out of 40 seats and it is supported by 2 MLAs of MGP. Manipur, BJP has won 32 out of 60 seats to make its own government with a clear majority and in Uttarakhand, the BJP has returned to power winning 47 out of 70 seats.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Hours after winning 4 states, PM Modi heads to Gujarat for a mega roadshow in Ahmedabad, state to go into assembly elections in December...

OpIndia Staff -

YouTube deletes podcast episode featuring Donald Trump, social media giants continue to censor ex-US President

OpIndia Staff -

Germany: Private clinic in Munich bans Russian and Belarusian patients for Russian invasion of Ukraine

OpIndia Staff -

‘A person identifying as Raghav Chadha from AAP called and offered us money’: Banned anti-India group Sikhs for Justice makes sensational claims

OpIndia Staff -

While Shashi Tharoor pushes for reform in top leadership, Congress ally Muslim League considers switching to the LDF camp after poll debacle: How Congress...

OpIndia Staff -

‘AAP used Khalistani funds, votes to win Punjab, Bhagwant Mann should allow Khalistan referendum’: Banned group Sikhs for Justice warns AAP

OpIndia Staff -

After the miserable loss, TMC tells Congress to merge with the party and fight BJP under Mamata Banerjee

OpIndia Staff -

Islamists, left-liberals attack ‘The Daily Show’ host Trevor Noah for inviting Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to discuss the “Save Soil Movement”: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

‘India preparing for invasion, Yogi Adityanath celebrating election victory’: Pakistan ‘experts’ make wild theories about alleged ‘Indian missile’

OpIndia Staff -

Black Lives Matter activist Monica Cannon-Grant under federal scanner for appropriating funds from charity: Detail

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,434FollowersFollow
26,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com