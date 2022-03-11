Within hours of winning 4 out of the 5 states that recently underwent the assembly elections, PM Modi arrived at Ahmedabad in Gujarat for a mega roadshow on 11th March 2022. Gujarat will likely go into assembly elections this year in the month of December. PM Modi was seen in a mega roadshow that started from the Ahmedabad airport and reached the BJP’s state office in Gandhinagar covering a distance of 6 KM.

Though the dates of the Gujarat assembly elections are not declared yet, the current assembly completes its period in December 2022 and the roadshow, therefore, holds great importance. Adding to that, the roadshow has a backdrop of BJP’s massive victory in the assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. People of Ahmedabad have welcomed PM Modi with the chants of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata ki Jai.

#WATCH | ‘Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ being chanted at PM Modi’s roadshow in Ahmedabad, post BJP’s win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. pic.twitter.com/aq2SbqbjnZ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

PM Modi’s Gujarat visit is for two days, 11th and 12th March 2022. On 12th March 2022, PM Modi will address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of Panchayat bodies. He will also inaugurate the ‘Khel Mahakumbh’ sporting event at a stadium in Ahmedabad, and address the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University located at Lavad in Gandhinagar district as its chief guest.

As PM Modi reached the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, he was welcomed by the students who were bought back from war-hit country Ukraine in Operation Ganga. They had gathered outside the airport to welcome and thank PM Modi. Gujarat government’s MoS Home Affairs Harsh Singhvi has tweeted about this.

The students who were bought back from war-hit country Ukraine, gathered to welcome PM Shri @narendramodi ji outside SVPI airport in Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/Nwv91ZvcAS — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) March 11, 2022

Times Algebra has posted the images of the roadshow on Twitter saying “PM Modi roadshow started in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. PM’s charisma is unmatchable. Records of crossing 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and getting 50%+ votes in 2019 stay with one and only PM Modi. No idea if we can see anyone breaking these records ever. Really unprecedented.”

PM’s charisma is unmatchable. Records of crossing 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2017 and getting 50%+ votes in 2019 stays with one and only PM Modi. No idea if we can see anyone breaking these records ever. Really unprecedented. pic.twitter.com/MJcrlRNsBk — Times Algebra (@AnkitIndiaReal) March 11, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tweeted a video of the roadshow saying, “A huge crowd has come on the streets of Ahmedabad to attend the roadshow of PM Narendra Modi.”

Ahmedabad people have welcomed Narendra Modi and they were seen congratulating and greeting the PM for the grand success in the recent assembly elections. A rangoli is made at the BJP Gujarat state office in which a visual of PM Modi worshipping the river Ganga at Varanasi is seen. Himachal Pradesh BJP member Puneet Sharma has posted the photograph of the same on his Twitter handle.

An art of the architect of #NewIndia



Rangoli at BJP Gujarat State Office.https://t.co/QDM7w8LkWO pic.twitter.com/d9oR8dJr2S — Puneet Sharma 🇮🇳 (@iPuneetSharma) March 11, 2022

In the recent assembly elections, BJP has swept the Uttar Pradesh assembly of 403 seats with a thumping majority of 273 seats to NDA. In Goa, BJP has got 20 out of 40 seats and it is supported by 2 MLAs of MGP. Manipur, BJP has won 32 out of 60 seats to make its own government with a clear majority and in Uttarakhand, the BJP has returned to power winning 47 out of 70 seats.