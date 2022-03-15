Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday, while chairing the BJP parliamentary meeting, lauded the recently released movie on the Kashmiri Hindu genocide- ‘The Kashmir Files’. He said that the movie presents truths based on facts. He asserted that movies on celebrities and major events after independence should be made, just like The Kashmir Files.

In a snippet from the meeting shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya, PM Modi slammed the so-called liberals who have tried to dismiss the entire plot as fiction even though it is based on real events. He asserted that the entire “Jamaat” (ecosystem), who pretend to be proponents of freedom of expression and speech are completely flummoxed since the release of the movie. They are doing all it takes to discredit the movie, which is actually based on true events.

“Instead of engaging in healthy debates based on facts and truths, this entire ecosystem has launched a full-fledged campaign to discredit the film. An individual has shown the courage to expose the truth, but this ecosystem is hell-bent on shaming his efforts. They also do not want to understand or allow others to do the same. They do not want to accept the truth, nor do they want the truth to be revealed in front of the world. The type of campaign that has been launched against the movie in the last few days is astounding”, PM Modi stated.

“My intention is not to advocate for a specific film, all I want to say is that it is critical to present the facts in their entirety to the world. There can be varied aspects to it. Some will see one aspect while someone else might see it from a different perspective. The people who feel that this movie is not up to the mark, are free to make another movie… who is stopping them,” Modi further added.

The Prime Minister, slamming critics for peddling various conspiracy theories to shamelessly deny the brutal genocide of Hindus in the 1990s, said these people are flabbergasted that the truth, which had been shrouded for so many years, has finally come out in the open, and that too with facts that validate the claims.

“Through such films, people come to know about the truth and understand who was responsible for any incidents in the past. Who exploited or who did the correct thing, films like these try to project,” asserted PM Modi as he lauded the filmmakers’ efforts to bring to light the harsh reality that had been buried for years.

PM Modi added that more good films should have been made narrating the thoughts and ideas of Mahatma Gandhi so that the world can know more and more about him. “People make tall claims like freedom of speech and expression, but have you seen any movie made on the Emergency of 1975. Why? Because there has been a constant effort to suppress the truth.

Modi went on to explain how this particular ‘ecosystem’ had reacted negatively when his government declared August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the pain caused by the country’s partition cannot be forgotten and that the day commemorates the struggle and sacrifices of the people of India. These people, on the other hand, were agitated by my announcement. The partition was a significant event, but no one has dared to make a film about it, according to Modi.

Liberals, genocide deniers discredit The Kashmir Files

The Kashmir Files, the latest film from writer and director Vivek Agnihotri has set the cat among the liberal pigeons. The film, which was ignored by everyone before its release, has stunned everyone with the overwhelming response at the box office. With success, come the detractors, and Kashmir Files has had plenty of them- people who tried to dismiss the entire plot as fiction even though it is based on real events.

Perturbed by the success of Kashmir Files and people’s reaction to the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindu community in 1990, the Congress party had also officially stepped in to defend the radical Islamists who carried it out.

On January 19, 1990, amid repeated attacks against the minority Hindu community, mosques in Kashmir had issued a warning to Kashmiri Hindus while terming them as Kafirs. They had three options, leave Kashmir, convert to Islam or be killed. It has been over 30 years, but the pain, agony and tears of tens of thousands of Kashmiri Pandits still echo the valley. As per records, around 219 Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the hands of Islamists. While some studies suggest around 100,000 Kashmiri Pandits left the valley during the 1990s, the number may be as high as 300,000, according to a survey by the Hindu American Foundation.

During that period, not only Hindus were forced out of Kashmir, but temples were destroyed, houses were burnt to ruins, and millions were rendered homeless.