Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited bids for the auction of a school building under the department in the thermal colony, Ropar after the thermal power plants in the area have been shut. The corporation has decided to shut down the school and sell the school building as its employees have been already shifted to a different location.

Image: Daljit SIngh Cheema/Twitter

Sonali Giri, Deputy Commissioner, Ropar, told ANI that the government was making efforts to establish other schools in close proximity. She added a project of Urban Development was being brought into the area.

Punjab govt has issued an advertisement for auctioning a govt school in the thermal colony after the closure of power plant in Ropar



Efforts are being made to establish some other school near it, the project of urban development is being brought here: Sonali Giri, Rupnagar DC pic.twitter.com/aG4wqityhK — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022

AAP blamed the previous government for the mess

Harjot Singh Bains, Law and Tourism Minister, Punjab, blamed the previous government for the current situation. He claimed the state government would not close any schools. “This is the failure of the previous governments. The school was closed six months back by the previous governments. An old auction process is going on. Our local MLA is working on it.” Interestingly, Aam Aadmi Party’s MLA from Ropar, Dinesh Chadha, had protested against the proposed sale of the school building last year.

BJP demanded revival of the school

Jitender Singh Atwal, District President, Bharatiya Janata Party, Ropar, demanded revival of the school. Speaking to OpIndia, Atwal said, “The current Punjab Government under AAP is blaming the previous government for the current situation. This is not the way to manage state matters. They should understand that they are in power now. Instead of blaming the previous government, they should come up with a plan to save the school. If there are any outstanding payments, they should clear them and save the school. They talk about bringing a change in the Education sector in Punjab. It cannot be done by closing down a school. They should save it.”

Akali Dal demanded the withdrawal of the auction

Daljit Singh Cheema, Akali Dal leader, Ropar, slammed AAP for the notice issued by PSPCL. Speaking to OpIndia, Cheema said the government could not get away by blaming the previous government. He said, “If the colony closes down, the government should shift the gate of the school to the other side.” He further added if the government did not withdraw the auction notice, the party would protest.

Delhi Model of Education begins in Punjab. Auction advt. issued to sell Excellent High School building inside Thermal Colony Ropar. @ArvindKejriwal & @BhagwantMann please don’t betray the people of Punjab. Stop auction & order re opening of school. pic.twitter.com/5nblFvMEZT — Dr Daljit S Cheema (@drcheemasad) March 26, 2022

“The school was built on the farmland that was acquired at a very low price. If the government is planning to shut down the school, instead of selling it out, they should give back the land to the farmers,” he added. During a press conference on Saturday, Cheema also pointed out that AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha had also protested against auctioning the school building.

High Court had given green signal for the sale of the school building

In August 2021, Punjab and Haryana High Court had permitted PSPCL to auction the school building. As per reports, in July 2020, the school students had challenged the lower courts order to allow PSPCL to sell the building. They had argued that closing down the school was in violation of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009.

Under the Central law, the Punjab state had formed Punjab Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011 that stated every student from class 1 to class 5 must have access to a school within 1 KM, and students from class 6 to 8 must have access to a school within 3 KM. The students argued the closest school in the Nuhon colony was 15 KM away from their residence.

PSPCL had argued that the employees living in Thermal Colony would be shifted to Nuhon Colony, and there was already a school established. The Court had said PSPCL is not a ‘local authority, thus, it could not be held accountable to adhere to regulations under the Punjab Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2011.