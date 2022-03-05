Saturday, March 5, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRussia declares ceasefire in 2 cities in ‘independent’ Donetsk in Ukraine, humanitarian corridor to...
News Reports
Updated:

Russia declares ceasefire in 2 cities in ‘independent’ Donetsk in Ukraine, humanitarian corridor to be opened for civilians to leave war zone

Mariupol and Volnovakha are located in south-eastern party of Ukraine, and are part of Donetsk Oblast, which was declared as independent by Russia ahead of the invasion

OpIndia Staff
60

On Saturday 5th March 2022, Russia declared a ceasefire of its invasion of Ukraine to open up a humanitarian corridor for the civilians to leave the war zone safely. Russian news agency Sputnik News reported the update citing a statement by the Russian defense ministry.

According to the report, the Russian defense ministry has said, “Today, March 5, from 10 AM Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha.” According to this, civilians living in Mariupol and Volnovakha cities will find it easier to evacuate from the war-hit zone. It is notable that Mariupol is a port town and it holds strategic importance.

Mariupol and Volnovakha are located in south-eastern party of Ukraine, and are part of Donetsk Oblast. Notably, ahead of the invasion, Putin had announced that Russian govt is recognizing Donetsk and Luhansk as “independent”. The Russian president had signed a decree recognizing the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” (DPR) and the “Luhansk People’s Republic” (LPR) as independent.

Sputnik news agency tweeted from its Twitter handle saying, “Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine from 07:00 GMT to open humanitarian corridors for civilians.”

The Russian defense ministry has also made it clear that they have discussed the details of the humanitarian corridor and the exit routes with their Ukrainian counterparts earlier in the second round of discussion that was held in the Brest city of Belarus. Ukraine had urged in these discussions that Russia should immediately declare a ceasefire and make humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians safely.

On Thursday 3rd March 2022, Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak had tweeted, “The second round of negotiations is over. Unfortunately, the results Ukraine needs are not yet achieved. There is a solution only for the organization of humanitarian corridors.”

Sputnik News has reported that according to Mykhailo Podolyak, around 20000 people want to leave the city of Volnovakha which is situated in the Donetsk region which along with Luhansk is identified by Russia as an independent entity just before the war began. Currently, the forces of the so-called people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk have blockaded the city of Mariupol which is a port city. According to the report of the Sputnik News agency, the ceasefire will provide time for the local residents to secure essential items.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Freedom for Freedom: How far will the ‘my freedom to do this and that’ trope go

Virender Kapoor -

Russia declares ceasefire in 2 cities in ‘independent’ Donetsk in Ukraine, humanitarian corridor to be opened for civilians to leave war zone

OpIndia Staff -

Mohammad Azad, owner of house, visited site before blast, police arrests brothers Mohammad Scholzer and Shahzad: New revelations in Bhagalpur blast case

OpIndia Staff -

Remembering Shane Warne: Cricketing world pays tribute to the legend behind the Edgbaston Ripper and the ‘ball of the century’

OpIndia Staff -

India and Bangladesh hold Commerce Secretary-level meeting in New Delhi, significant progress on multimodal connectivity between the two countries

OpIndia Staff -

SC rejects CBI plea challenging Kerala HC’s bail grant to CPI(M) members accused of killing an RSS member 

OpIndia Staff -

Audrey Truschke makes her battle against Vikram Sampath personal? Sampath’s Wikipedia page vandalised by Truschke supporters: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Melinda Gates slams billionaire former husband Bill Gates for meeting sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein, says she met him once and ‘had nightmares’: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Canada: Police arrest three Punjabi Canadians for series of break-ins, vandalism, theft in Hindu temples, Jain temples and Gurudwaras in Toronto, one at large

OpIndia Staff -

Russia-Ukraine conflict: NMC allows MBBS students returned from Ukraine to complete medical internships in India

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,972FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com