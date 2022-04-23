On Friday, April 23, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the soldiers from Assam who lost their lives serving the country would be given Rs 50 lakhs as compensation instead of Rs 20 lakhs. The CM also promised of providing a government job to at least one person from the family of the deceased soldier.

The Assam CM made the aforementioned announcement during the event ceremony organised by the state government at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati to commemorate 50 Years of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

The soldiers who lose their lives for the country will now be given Rs 50 lakh instead of 20 lakh and a government job will also be given to one person in their family: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the honor ceremony of the veterans of the 1971 war

Sharing snippets from the event, Himanta Biswa Sarma Tweeted, “Our government has made efforts to recognise and compensate the sacrifices made by our soldiers by way of offering ₹50 lakh as ex gratia, jobs for next of kin, 2% job reservation in Govt jobs, and reservation of seats for their wards in medical studies.”

The CM also thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who visited Assam on Saturday (April 23) to attend an award ceremony at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

“I feel honored at having accompanied Hon RM Shri @rajnathsingh ji who inaugurated an exhibition by Directorate of Sainik Welfare at Kalakshetra today. The exhibition is to showcase the valour & supreme sacrifice of our armed forces in 1971 war. We’re grateful to Raksha Mantri ji.”

The 1971 Bangladesh liberation war began on March 25 in erstwhile East Pakistan and ended on December 16.

The 1971 war was one of the fastest and shortest campaigns in military history. A new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army against the Pakistani Army that was committing atrocities in then-East Pakistan under the leadership of General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi.

Niazi, along with his 93,000 troops, after facing defeat in the 1971 war, had surrendered to the Indian Army.

India celebrates Vijay Diwas every year on this day to mark India’s victory over Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh.

Notably, last year, India celebrated 50 years of victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. As a part of the celebrations, a delegation of the Bangladesh Army had taken part in the Republic Day parade at Raj Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2021.