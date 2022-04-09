Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) slumped to their 4th successive loss in the IPL continuing their miserable start under new captain Ravindra Jadeja. Fellow strugglers Sunrisers Hyderabad made short work of Chennai as they romped home to a comfortable 8 wickets win with 2.2 overs to spare.

In the battle of two teams without any win so far in the IPL, Chennai, put in to bat, got off to a reasonably decent start of 25 off 3 overs, but they soon lost both their openers Uthappa and Ruturaj after that. A solid, if not very spectacular partnership of 62 between Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu gave hopes of a big total, but once the duo departed in quick succession, they were always going to be short of a par score.

Captain Jadeja hit a couple of good blows to push the total above 150 but it was never going to be enough. For Hyderabad, Washington Sundar was the standout bowler picking 2 for 21 off his 4 overs taking crucial wickets of Uthappa and Rayudu.

Chasing 155, Hyderabad were never in trouble thanks to a solid opening partnership between skipper Kane Williamson and youngster Abhishek Sharma. The veteran Williamson took a back seat as Abhishek took it upon himself to inject momentum in the innings.

Once Williamson was dismissed at the team score of 89, any hopes that CSK may have were quickly extinguished as the new arrival Rahul Tripathi continued his good form with a stroke-filled 39 off just 15 balls. Even after Abhishek got out for 75 off 50 balls, the result was never in doubt as Tripathi and Pooran guided their team home.

If CSK still harbors any hope of defending their title, they need a quick reversal in form when they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Gujarat Titans on Monday hoping to continue their new found winning streak.