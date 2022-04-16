The former district president of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Mohd Ruved Sabir and his wife Samina Parveen have expressed their desire to convert to Hinduism and reached out to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to seek help in the due process. The couple said that they have been compelled to take the decision after they did not receive any help from the leaders and organisations of their own community.

आख़िर ये धर्म के ठेकेदार कब अपनी हरकतों से बाज आयेंगे कब तक महिलाओं को परेशान किया जाएगा, ऐसे लोगों का योगी सरकार में ही इलाज संभव है.pic.twitter.com/dCMo2C1kvO — Anand Shanker (@AnandShankerBJP) April 11, 2022

In fact, the couple had also lodged a formal complaint to the Moradabad Police in this regard. In the complaint, the couple wrote about being unable to convert to a religion of their choice. Expressing faith in the Hindu religion, they said that they have not been getting any response from their community to initiate the process.

In a video, that emerged on Twitter on April 11, the ex-AIMIM leader’s wife Samina Parveen is heard saying that they want to convert to Hinduism since no one from her community has come forward to help them in her fight against her in-laws, who have been harassing her for dowry. She claimed to have knocked on the doors of many influential Muslim leaders and organisations in search of justice, but she was snubbed by all. Left with no option, she reached out to Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath to seek help in the due process of voluntary conversion.

In the aforementioned video, Samina Parveen alleges that since she got married to Mohd Ruved Sabir, the ex-AIMIM leader, the latter’s family has been harassing her and her parents for dowry. She went on to say that prior to the marriage, Sabir’s parents demanded a large sum of money from her father, claiming that he was the family’s only son. After marriage, the demand for dowry continued.

Samina added that when her father ran out of money, her in-laws started threatening them and filing false cases against them. She sold off her jewellery to meet her in-laws’ demands. However, after a point when she too ran out of money, they started harassing her. Samina lamented that she approached all the Muslim leaders and organisations but, afraid of her in-laws’ political clout and connections, everybody backed out. Even if someone chose to assist, her in-laws threatened them with false cases, said Samina.

Adding that there was no point in being a part of a society that did not come to your aid when you were in trouble, Samina rued, “No one from our community has helped us. It has left us with no option but to convert. We will take up to Hinduism”.

Meanwhile, the ex-AIMIM leader and Samina Parveen’s husband Mohd Ruved Sabir is also heard saying in the video that they have full faith in Yogi Adityanath that he would help them in converting to Hinduism. He added that the people whom they are fighting are all goons of the Samajwadi Party. “Mohd Parvez is also a member of the Samajwadi Party. My father is also a supporter of the Samajwadi Party and adheres to the party’s ideologies, which is why he has been torturing and harassing us to this extent”, said the ex-AIMIM leader.

Moradabad police statement after video of ex-AIMIM leader and wife wanting to adopt Hinduism goes viral

Notably, two days after the aforementioned video went viral, the Moradabad police released a video byte on its official Twitter handle wherein it acknowledged receiving a complaint from Samina Parveen. The police confirmed that Samina Parveen and her husband have been involved in a family feud with her father-in-law, Sabir Hussain over the property.

According to the police, the old family feud had recently escalated over unpaid electricity bills. The police confirmed that the family has already been embroiled in legal wranglings for some time, with Samina Parveen and her husband Mohd Ruved Sabir on one side and Sabir’s father Sabir Hussain, his three daughters, and son-in-laws on the other.

The police stated that Samina Parveen had earlier in the year 2021 also filed cases against her father in law under sections 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), and 386 (extortion) of the IPC. The police had then filed a charge sheet in the case under IPC sections, 323 (voluntarily causes hurt), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).