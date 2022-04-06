On 5th April 2022, a Havan was organized in Ahmedabad by Vandana Patel who was recently suspended from the Congress party. The woman leader hosted this Havan to purify the Congress party by destroying the evil ideas and forces who while holding the higher posts in the organization had been working to weaken the party and take the public support away from the Congress party. The Havan was held on the fourth day of the ongoing Chaitra Navratri.

According to a report by GSTV, Vandana Patel said that some Congress leaders are adulterers. She said, “If I reveal a few things, it will be a stir. Some leaders have tarnished the image of Congress. After the party worker’s hard work, some leaders put up a losing candidate. A false audio clip of me was made.”

Making shocking allegations against Bharatsinh Solanki, she said, “I was suspended from the party because I supported Reshma Solanki. I did not resign. I have launched a front against Bharatsinh Solanki. He has consistently worked to damage the party. If someone should be suspended from the party, then it is Bharatsinh Solanki. He commits adultery with a girl who is of the age of his great-granddaughter.”

She added, “All the leaders of the party know everything. Jagdish Bhai (State Congress head Jagdish Thakur) also knows everything but is suppressed. I will raise this issue in front of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.”

Bharatsinh Solanki is son of Congress leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki. He was the proponent of the KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslims) votebank theory for Congress.

It is notable that Vandana Patel was suspended from the Gujarat State unit of the Congress party on 30th March 2022. The decision was taken after an audio clip went viral in which two leaders of Congress – Vandana Patel and Atul Patel – were heard talking to each other about the damage caused to the party due to the allegedly bad character of some of the party leaders in Gujarat. Atul Patel was also suspended with her. Now, after her suspension, Vandana Patel organized the Havan to purify the party and save it from the evil forces.