Wednesday, April 6, 2022
HomePoliticsGujarat: Suspended Congress leader organises 'Havan' to purify the party, accuses Bharatsinh Solanki of...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Gujarat: Suspended Congress leader organises ‘Havan’ to purify the party, accuses Bharatsinh Solanki of adultery

Bharatsinh Solanki is son of Congress leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki. He was the proponent of the KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslims) votebank theory for Congress.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki with Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi
5

On 5th April 2022, a Havan was organized in Ahmedabad by Vandana Patel who was recently suspended from the Congress party. The woman leader hosted this Havan to purify the Congress party by destroying the evil ideas and forces who while holding the higher posts in the organization had been working to weaken the party and take the public support away from the Congress party. The Havan was held on the fourth day of the ongoing Chaitra Navratri.

According to a report by GSTV, Vandana Patel said that some Congress leaders are adulterers. She said, “If I reveal a few things, it will be a stir. Some leaders have tarnished the image of Congress. After the party worker’s hard work, some leaders put up a losing candidate. A false audio clip of me was made.”

Making shocking allegations against Bharatsinh Solanki, she said, “I was suspended from the party because I supported Reshma Solanki. I did not resign. I have launched a front against Bharatsinh Solanki. He has consistently worked to damage the party. If someone should be suspended from the party, then it is Bharatsinh Solanki. He commits adultery with a girl who is of the age of his great-granddaughter.”

She added, “All the leaders of the party know everything. Jagdish Bhai (State Congress head Jagdish Thakur) also knows everything but is suppressed. I will raise this issue in front of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.”

Bharatsinh Solanki is son of Congress leader and former Gujarat Chief Minister Madhavsinh Solanki. He was the proponent of the KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi, Muslims) votebank theory for Congress.

It is notable that Vandana Patel was suspended from the Gujarat State unit of the Congress party on 30th March 2022. The decision was taken after an audio clip went viral in which two leaders of Congress – Vandana Patel and Atul Patel – were heard talking to each other about the damage caused to the party due to the allegedly bad character of some of the party leaders in Gujarat. Atul Patel was also suspended with her. Now, after her suspension, Vandana Patel organized the Havan to purify the party and save it from the evil forces.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsbharatsinh solanki,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,996FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com