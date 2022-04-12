In a new development, it has been learnt that the Hindu population in Himmatnagar’s Vanzara Vaas area is vacating their homes following a threat to life out of communal violence. This comes two days after Ram Navami, when on April 10, a Muslim mob attacked and pelted stones at a celebratory procession led by Hindu groups in a Muslim ghetto in the city.

It has been reported that minority Hindus living in the Muslim dominated Vanzara Vaas area are leaving their homes who all happen to be from poor schedule caste backgrounds. Nearly 70 to 80 households have been made direct victims of the clashes that broke in the area on the eve of Ram Navami. Unrest and tensions have marked the area after a prolonged two-hour stone-pelting by local Muslim groups from neighbouring Channagar have terrorised the local Hindu population.

According to a local, even petrol bombs were hurled during the violence from the Muslim side. He added that having a steel roof over his house – instead of a cement one saved the lives of his family from the petrol bomb attacks. Around 200 Hindu residents of the Vanzara Vaas area share the same sentiment, after being terrorised by the tense situation that prevails even today.

The Himmatnagar Files: Hindu families leave houses after heavy stone pelting, petrol bomb attacks last night https://t.co/K8kHr3jSDb (Video: News18 Gujarati) pic.twitter.com/Dy8cXGZ4Yr — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 12, 2022

Another local resident said that following the violence, those who could have left their homes but those who have nowhere to go are now staying there in constant fear. Some even took refuge in local temple and stayed up without food and water amid the violence.

Another local resident said, “We are just 60-70 families while they (Muslims) are about 2,000 families. We can’t match up to them or protect when they attack. Which is why we are leaving.” Some local residents also said that even the police parties were attacked with stones.

Another local resident alleged foul play in the investigation. He added that unjust custody of Hindus is being taken by police officials instead of giving them protection. A woman has alleged that fans and gas cylinders were taken away from her home and shops in another instance of stone pelting that happened in the Hindu locality on the night of April 11. The Police has detained four people after the fresh incidence of stone pelting that took place on Monday night.

Stone pelting on Ram Navami celebrations

On April 10, when the country witnessed a series of attacks on Hindu processions across cities on the occasion of Ram Navami, Gujarat’s Himmatnagar witnessed similar violence too. A Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was attacked and targeted by a group of local Muslim goons and stones were pelted at it. Reports suggest that some vehicles were also vandalized in this incident. The intention behind the attack was revealed, when the Hindu religious procession was attacked after it reached the Muslim dominated area of Chhapariya.

Several men, including those in the uniform, were injured while many vehicles were burnt during the prolonged stone-pelting which the area witnessed on April 10.