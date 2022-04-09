Saturday, April 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAmidst Navratri, Hindu temple vandalised with idols of deities shattered into pieces in Jammu,...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Amidst Navratri, Hindu temple vandalised with idols of deities shattered into pieces in Jammu, was attacked two times in recent past

Notably, the temple has already been exposed to two vandalism attacks on the idols. As a consequence, the temple was adorned with new idols.

OpIndia Staff
Jammu: Hindu temple vandalised with idols of deities broken into pieces
The incident occurred late Friday evening in Jammu's Sidhra sector, but villagers just learnt about it on Saturday morning. (Image: Facebook)
8

Hooligans vandalised a Hindu temple in Sidhra, Jammu, according to reports and video evidence. As per accounts, the god and goddess idols were vandalised and shattered into pieces. The incident occurred late Friday evening in Jammu’s Sidhra sector, but villagers just learnt about it on Saturday morning, triggering a heavy police presence in the area.

While police have cordoned off the whole area, the entrance to the shrine has also been limited for the time being. The Jammu & Kashmir police have also initiated legal proceedings, and a Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team has arrived at the location to gather samples for further examination.

This is not the first time a temple in Jammu has been vandalised. Furthermore, this occurred during the Navratri festival, which has the potential to cause unrest and rioting among the general public.

Notably, the temple has already been exposed to two vandalism attacks on the idols. As a consequence, the temple was adorned with new idols.

Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Kavinder Gupta issued a statement condemning the attack on the Jammu temple, saying such attacks are carried out to break the area’s ethnoreligious harmony.

He said, “Similar incidents have taken place in the past in Jammu, however, this time, the attack which came after many days raises several questions about the administration itself.”

To ensure that security at the temple is even tighter, the BJP leader indicated that a complete inquiry into the incident would be conducted in order to prevent such incidents in the future.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Amidst Navratri, Hindu temple vandalised with idols of deities shattered into pieces in Jammu, was attacked two times in recent past

OpIndia Staff -

Gorakhpur temple attack accused Murtaza used a code language full of Arabic words, received e-mails from ISIS

OpIndia Staff -

Crowdfunding fraud accused Rana Ayyub downplays embezzled fund value as ‘small amount’, agrees to ‘ignorant’ host

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Hindu outfit campaigns to not hire Muslim cab drivers when visiting temples, says ‘they have impure food choices’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Recording higher cases than other states’: Centre writes to 5 states including Maharashtra to warn about rising Covid-19 cases, asks not to let guard...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Started talking about living with Jamaatis’: UP Maulvi and his aide arrested for attempting to convert a Hindu man into Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka loudspeaker row: Home Minister issues notice to religious institutions including mosques, warns of action if ‘noise not reduced to permissible limit’

OpIndia Staff -

Another attempt to whitewash? One Maulana Ilyasi talks about his 2016 meeting with the Gorakhnath temple attack accused: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -

‘Got instructions from Pakistan’: Jammu and Kashmir police arrest mastermind of pro-terror slogans at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar

OpIndia Staff -

Bhopal court summons Samajwadi Party MP and actress Jaya Bachchan for cancelling land deal after receiving payment: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,083FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com