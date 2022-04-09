Hooligans vandalised a Hindu temple in Sidhra, Jammu, according to reports and video evidence. As per accounts, the god and goddess idols were vandalised and shattered into pieces. The incident occurred late Friday evening in Jammu’s Sidhra sector, but villagers just learnt about it on Saturday morning, triggering a heavy police presence in the area.

While police have cordoned off the whole area, the entrance to the shrine has also been limited for the time being. The Jammu & Kashmir police have also initiated legal proceedings, and a Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team has arrived at the location to gather samples for further examination.

This is not the first time a temple in Jammu has been vandalised. Furthermore, this occurred during the Navratri festival, which has the potential to cause unrest and rioting among the general public.

Notably, the temple has already been exposed to two vandalism attacks on the idols. As a consequence, the temple was adorned with new idols.

Former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Kavinder Gupta issued a statement condemning the attack on the Jammu temple, saying such attacks are carried out to break the area’s ethnoreligious harmony.

He said, “Similar incidents have taken place in the past in Jammu, however, this time, the attack which came after many days raises several questions about the administration itself.”

To ensure that security at the temple is even tighter, the BJP leader indicated that a complete inquiry into the incident would be conducted in order to prevent such incidents in the future.