Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in IPL history, has had a torrid time in this year’s IPL losing their first 8 games on the trot. Out of the contention for the playoff spots, Mumbai finally managed to win a game as they defeated the high-flying Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets with 4 balls to spare.

Even though Mumbai Skipper Rohit Sharma didn’t have a great game personally, scoring only 2 runs off 5 balls, still he would have been pleased to break Mumbai’s winless record this IPL on his 35th birthday.

Having won the toss, Rohit Sharma put Rajasthan in to bat and then never let them get away during their innings. Orange cap holder Jos Buttler anchored the innings with 67 off 52 balls but he wasn’t his usual fluent self as Rajasthan labored throughout their innings.

Captain Sanju Samson and veteran Ravi Ashwin played quick cameos to try and accelerate the innings but Rajasthan’s overseas batsmen Mitchell and Hetmyer could only manage 23 from 34 balls between them and that ensured Rajasthan couldn’t get enough impetus to push themselves to a big score. Debutant Kumar Kartikeya and Australian speedster Riley Meredith were the standout bowlers as Mumbai restricted Rajasthan to just 158 in their 20 overs.

In response, Rohit Sharma continued his poor form as he was dismissed for just 2 runs but his opening partner Ishan Kishan showed signs of returning to his best form as he gave Mumbai a quick start. The game was pretty much settled by the next 2 Mumbai batsmen as Surya Kumar Yadav and the impressive Tilak Verma put together 81 runs in just 56 balls.

Rajasthan got a sniff once they got Surya out for 51 off just 39 balls and Verma for 35 soon after, but the overseas pros Kieron Pollard and Tim David brought some calm back to the proceedings with a partnership of 33 off 23 balls. Even though Pollard was dismissed to a contentious catch in the last over, Daniel Sams hit the next ball for a six to see Mumbai off to their first victory of the season in the end.

Rajasthan next faces Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday in their quest to secure a playoff spot, while Mumbai will next face the table-toppers Gujarat Titans in their next match on Friday.