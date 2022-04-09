A day after anti-India, Azadi slogans were raised at Jamia mosque in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir police have initiated action against those accused of raising pro-Islamist terror slogans inside the mosque.

According to journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, the Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case in the Nowhatta police station against the Islamists who raised pro-terror slogans. The journalist said that the police have begun to nab the culprits in connection with raising pro-terror slogans.

Good news. J&K Police begins action immediately in this case of pro-Islamist terror sloganeering and inciting mob violence. Case/FIR number 16/2022 u/s 447, 124-A registered in Nowhatta PS in this case and arrests have begun tonight. @ARanganathan72 @sunandavashisht @MattLaemon https://t.co/z9XnlttADI — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 8, 2022

On Friday, a video went viral on the internet in which Kashmiri Muslims were seen chanting Azadi and anti-India slogans at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, one of the largest mosques in the region.

Amidst the chants of ‘Allahu Akbar’ and ‘Naara-e-Takbeer’, several Muslims who had assembled at the mosque to offer Ramzan prayers shouted Azadi and anti-India slogans as they hailed terrorist Zakir Musa, the Chief of the terrorist group Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, who the Indian Army killed in an encounter in May 2019.

In the clip that has gone viral now, people could be heard shouting slogans that called for secession from India.

Anti-India Slogans Raised in #Srinagar‘s Jamia Masjid, After Namaz people are chanting for Pro-terrorist “Zakir Musa”. pic.twitter.com/WSMccAx2uC — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) April 8, 2022

In addition to Azadi slogans, stone-pelting was also witnessed outside the mosque, where personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force were deployed as a part of security measures to ensure the peace and tranquillity in the Valley were not disturbed.