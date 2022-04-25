Actress Kangana Ranaut reveals she was sexually assaulted as a child

During the April 24 episode of the show Lock Upp, actress and host of the show Kangana Ranaut revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a child. Recalling the incidents that happened when she was a child, Ranaut said, “I was a little kid and was not aware what exactly was happening. There was a boy in my town who lived nearby. He inappropriately touched me. This guy was three to four years older than me, perhaps he was exploring his sexuality. He would call us, get us all to strip and check us. We would not understand it at the time.”

She added a lot of kids go through the same experience every year, but people hesitate to take the issue to a public platform. She said, “So many kids go through this (sexual assault) every year, but we avoid talking about it on public platforms. All of us go through this, all of us have been inappropriately touched at some point. I have faced this. I was a child, and a young boy from our town used to inappropriately touch me. At the time, I did not know what it meant, no matter how protective your family is, all kids go through this.”

She further said that sexual assault on children is a huge crisis in society. “No matter how much you tell the children about good touch and bad touch, it is not possible to teach them completely. Those close relatives who sexually abuse the children often shower love and bring gifts. It creates confusion in the mind of the children as they do not know what is real and what is not. As a result, kids are psychologically traumatized and scarred for life. They face endless troubles in life,” she added.

Kangana talked about her experience after contestant, and controversial comedian Munawar Faruqui said that he was sexually abused by a close relative when he was young. He said he revealed it to only two people in his life, and the reaction was negative towards him hence he decided not to talk about it anymore.