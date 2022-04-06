Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Karnataka: Pasha, Shahid and a juvenile stab Chandru to death for ‘not speaking Urdu’

As he passed by Haleguddadahalli, Chandru's bike touched another bike. The bike rider, identified as Shahid Pasha, picked up an argument with Chandru and eventually stabbed him.

OpIndia Staff
CCTV footage of Chandru being stabbed by Muslim youths/ Image Source: Kasthuri News
9

A 22-year-old youth Chandru was brutally stabbed to death by three youths, reportedly for not speaking Urdu. The incident took place on Monday in Bengaluru’s JJ Nagar police station limits.

According to the reports, the deceased, identified as Chandru, a resident of Jaimaruthinagar, had attended a party with his friends on Monday. At around 2:30 AM, he went out to have a snack.

As he passed by Haleguddadahalli, his bike touched another bike. The bike rider, identified as Shahid Pasha, picked up an argument with Chandru. The arguments took an ugly turn when the accused attacked Chandru with a knife.

According to the Kasturi News report, Shahid Pasha was joined by a few other accomplices. The mob thrashed and stabbed him after Chandru spoke to them in Kannada and not Urdu. The severely injured Chandru was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed later.

The incident was captured on CCTV, in which it was seen that Chandru was brutally stabbed by the accused Shahid Pasha and his friends, who brandished swords and knives. Chandru was seen severely injured and pleading with the accused to let him go.

The police have now arrested 21-year-old Shahid Pasha, 22-year-old Shahid Goli, and a juvenile for stabbing Chandru to death. The police arrested the accused based on the CCTV footage and local intelligence gathered from the crime scene.

Kamal Pant, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, tweeted, saying that Shahid stabbed Chandru on his right thigh, and the assailants fled from the spot. The police commissioner said Chandru belonged to the Christian community and had gone to an eatery on Mysore Road along with his friend Simon Raj.

All the three accused have been booked for murder and taken into custody for further investigation, the police added.

