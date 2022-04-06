Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Kashmir: Rajouri teacher Nisar Ahmed accused of beating up girl child for turning up at school with a tilak during Navratri

The teacher has since been suspended and an inquiry into the allegations has been initiated by Rajouri district administration.

OpIndia Staff
Minor girl beaten up for wearing tilak in Rajouri school
Family of a Hindu girl has accused that her school teacher, one Nisar Ahmed, beat her up when she went to school wearing a tilak as they had a puja at home for the ongoing Navratri.

In a video clip shared by CNN News 18 journalist Tejinder Singhi Sodhi, the family can be heard talking about their ordeal.

“I would like to say that if this kind of thing continues in the name of religion, we will all end up breaking each other’s heads,” he said.

The teacher, Nisar Ahmed was posted in Government Middle School Khadurian in Draman Panchayat of Kotranka subdivision. After the allegations surfaced, Rajouri district administration has initiated action in the matter and the teacher has since been suspended.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

