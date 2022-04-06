Kashmir: Rajouri teacher Nisar Ahmed accused of beating up girl child for turning up at school with a tilak during Navratri

Family of a Hindu girl has accused that her school teacher, one Nisar Ahmed, beat her up when she went to school wearing a tilak as they had a puja at home for the ongoing Navratri.

In a video clip shared by CNN News 18 journalist Tejinder Singhi Sodhi, the family can be heard talking about their ordeal.

The family of a Hindu girl in Rajouri has accused that her daughter was beaten by a school teacher Nisar Ahmed as she went to school wearing a Tilak on her forehead as she had Pooja at her home for Navratras. The teacher has been placed under suspension by the Government pic.twitter.com/orAgF8njIi — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) April 5, 2022

“I would like to say that if this kind of thing continues in the name of religion, we will all end up breaking each other’s heads,” he said.

The teacher, Nisar Ahmed was posted in Government Middle School Khadurian in Draman Panchayat of Kotranka subdivision. After the allegations surfaced, Rajouri district administration has initiated action in the matter and the teacher has since been suspended.