On April 6, Sikh activist Puneet Sahani shared a Twitter Spaces recording where Khalistani elements could be heard plotting his murder. In a tweet, Sahani said, “Unable to deal intellectually Khalistanis r declaring me enemy of religion in diaspora gurudwaras and plotting murder online. Hear @utf8tty ‘I’ve 2 private investigators behind PuneetSahani, will perforate him the day we find address’.”

ALERT!

The Twitter user utf8tty (Name mentioned as ‘Eintmaar’ that means ‘someone who throws bricks’) that Sahani tagged was suspended on April 7. In the cached version of his profile, the last tweet read, “The sister with rainbow turban got scared. I haven’t even found the address yet.”

Content of the clip shared by Sahani

The person speaking in the clip has the same Display Picture (DP) and name as Twitter handle utf8tty. The person says, “They do not know who I am. Listen to me. I have hired two private investigators to find the whereabouts of Puneet Sahani. I will perforate him the day we find the address. These people are nothing in front of us.”

Who is Puneet Sahani

Puneet Sahani is a Sikh activist who coordinates the content on Sikhs for Enlightenment Values Association (SEVA). Sahani is on a mission to highlight the ‘real Sikh history’. He has actively criticized the Khalistan movement and its sympathizers, making him one of the prime targets of the Khalistani elements.

Sahani has extensive knowledge of Sikh history and being fluent in Punjabi, he has become an ‘enemy within’ for the Khalistanis. His personal account and SEVA’s Twitter account have been targeted with mass reporting in the past.

Khalistanis ruthlessly target dissent

Khalistani supporters have a long history of suppressing dissent. In January, OpIndia had reported how Khalistanis have been using the app Club House for plotting against Hindus. They abuse Hindu Gods and Goddesses, plan Hindu genocides and preach hate against the Hindu community. Despite several complaints and even FIRs against such elements, their activities have not slowed down.