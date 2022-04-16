Saturday, April 16, 2022
Updated:

MP police enforced 16 conditions for Hanuman Jayanti procession, including ‘submitting list of songs to be played’: Here is what they are

As part of the conditions for the procession, organizers will have to provide the list of songs that will be played by the DJ in the procession.

OpIndia Staff
Hanuman Jayanti
Hanuman Jayanti falls on Saturday, 16th of April (Image source: Jabalpur district administration)
56

Bhopal police have given permission for a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the city after imposing 16 conditions on the organizers. The procession will be taken out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, 16th of April at 4:30 PM.

After the recent incident of stone-pelting on Ram Navami procession in Khargone, police will also monitor the procession with drones to avoid a repeat of the violence. DCP (Zone 3) Riyaz Iqbal informed that the entire procession route has been mapped by drones, and accordingly security arrangements have been made.

The vice-president of Jai Maa Bhavani Hindu Sangathan (JMBHS), Naveen Khare, had sought permission to take out the procession on Hanuman Jayanti starting from Kali Ghat temple through various areas of Bhopal. While initially, police had given permission for the entire route, later on, they canceled the permission for the old city area of the city. Muslim clerics had objected to the procession and had raised security concerns due to the procession.

As part of the conditions for the procession, organizers will have to provide the list of songs that will be played by the DJ in the procession. The list of songs has to be submitted to the police before the procession begins. Organizers have also been asked to avoid any objectionable slogans or posters during the procession.

Only traditional trishul and Lord Hanuman’s weapon gada can be carried by the participants in the procession as part of the conditions. The organizers have also been asked to avoid any activity that may hurt the feelings of any religion or sect. In case of any disturbance during the procession, the organizers will be held liable by the police administration.

In light of the recent communal violence perpetrated on the Ram Navami procession in the state, police have also made elaborate security arrangements for the procession. Nearly 600 police personnel will be present to ensure nobody tries to disturb the procession. Police has also deployed drones to keep an eye on the area during the procession.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

