Sunday, April 3, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNepal PM Sher Bahadur Deoba visits Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, first leader of...
News Reports
Updated:

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deoba visits Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, first leader of a foreign country to do so after the renovation

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deoba and his wife Arzoo were accompanied by CM Yogi Adityanath during their visit to many temples in Varanasi on Sunday.

OpIndia Staff
Sher Bahadur Deoba
Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deoba along with his wife offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Varanasi
49

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deoba visited the newly renovated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on Sunday. He was accompanied by UP Chief Minsiter Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the city today.

Nepal Prime Minsiter Sher Bahadur Deoba is on a three-day visit to India from Friday. On Sunday, he was received at the Varanasi Airport by CM Yogi Adityanath. Deoba along with his wife Arzoo were seen visiting a host of temples in the city on Sunday morning. He started his visit by worshipping at the age-old Kal Bhairav Mandir. Later, the Nepali PM visited the newly-renovated Kashi Vishwanath Mandir through the new corridor which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2021.

PM Deoba offered prayers at the main sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath Mandir over a brief pooja. Followed by an Abhishek ritual at Kashi Vishwanath, PM Deoba and his wife performed the afternoon Aarti at the Nepali temple in Varanasi. According to history, The temple was built as a replica of Kathmandu’s Pashupatinath Mandir by Rana Bahadur Shah during his exile in the city from 1800 to 1804.

PM Deoba met PM Modi in Delhi yesterday, and they had announced several bilateral initiatives. The fist rail link between India and Nepal was jointed flagged off by both the prime ministers. The duo also jointly launched the RuPay card in Nepal and added a new chapter of financial connectivity between the two countries.

Sher Bhadur Deoba’s temple-run in Varanasi comes hours after a minister from his cabinet reiterated the demand for turning Nepal into a Hindu Rashtra again. Tourism Minsiter Prem Ale said at a function by World Hindu Federation, “If a majority of people are supporting this decision, then the decision can be brought out using referendum.” Ale said that he is ready to give constructive backing if Nepal wants to become a Hindu Rashtra. “If there can be numerous Islamic and Christian countries, then why shouldn’t we think of Hindu Rashtra?” he asked.

The Hindu majority nation was declared as a ‘secular’ state in 2008 after the monarchy was abolished in the country in 2006. The Rise of Deoba as a Prime Minister was catapulted by a split within the Communist parties in Nepal. With Deoba’s Nepali Congress coming to power, Dharmic diplomacy between the India and Nepal is expected to increase.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,868FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com