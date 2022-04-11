Monday, April 11, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistan: 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogans raised against Pak army in a rally addressed by...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Pakistan: ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogans raised against Pak army in a rally addressed by former minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

In an appeal to the gathering, Rashid said, "Don’t raise slogans… we will fight with peace." "If you want to save your country then don’t make a decision in the dark of night but in daylight," he further added.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistan: 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogans raised against Pak army in a rally
Sheikh Rashid Ahmed addressed the rally in Punjab province of Pakistan. (Image: Twitter)
4

In the midst of Pakistan’s social, economic, and political upheaval, slogans such as “Chowkidar Chor Hai” were raised in a rally in Punjab addressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The masses referred to the Pakistan Army as “Chowkidar” and dubbed them “thieves” for “stealing” Imran Khan’s mandate throughout the event. Rashid Ahmed was seen in the brief video attempting to dissuade people from raising anti-army shouts.

“Chowkidar Chor Hai,” a phrase originated by Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last general election, has now found its way to Pakistan. Thousands of PTI supporters descended on Lal Haveli in Pakistan’s Punjab province for the massive gathering, which Rashid Ahmed was seen addressing from a building’s terrace.

In an appeal to the gathering, Rashid said, “Don’t raise slogans… we will fight with peace.” “If you want to save your country then don’t make a decision in the dark of night but in daylight,” he further added.

Sheikh Rashid also urged all the supporters to be prepared to take the Jail Bharo march from Lal Haveli on a regular basis. “I will start it from Karachi myself,” he claimed, adding that he would “inform all Sindhis that the opposition leaders are thieves, docents, and robbers.”

Fall of Imran Khan government

Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly only minutes after midnight on April 9, bringing an end to a high political drama that had lasted several weeks and practically lasted till the last minute.

The trust vote was supposed to take place on April 3, but in an unexpected move, deputy speaker Qasim Suri cancelled the proposal, refusing to put it to a vote. Imran Khan then proposed dissolving the national legislature and holding new elections, which the president agreed to. However, the opposition filed a petition with the Supreme Court, which found that the deputy speaker’s actions were unconstitutional. On Thursday, the court reinstated the National Assembly and ordered a trust vote by Saturday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,113FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com