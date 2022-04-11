Pakistan: 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' slogans raised against Pak army in a rally

In the midst of Pakistan’s social, economic, and political upheaval, slogans such as “Chowkidar Chor Hai” were raised in a rally in Punjab addressed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The masses referred to the Pakistan Army as “Chowkidar” and dubbed them “thieves” for “stealing” Imran Khan’s mandate throughout the event. Rashid Ahmed was seen in the brief video attempting to dissuade people from raising anti-army shouts.

راولپنڈی /10 اپریل

پنڈی کی عوام کا شکریہ 🇵🇰✌️

عمران خان سے اظہار یکجہتی کے سلسلے میں لال حویلی سے براہ راست عوام کے جام غفیر سے خطاب🇵🇰👇https://t.co/Tc0IG0n2DJ@ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/BG7uYtTOqv — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 10, 2022

“Chowkidar Chor Hai,” a phrase originated by Indian Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last general election, has now found its way to Pakistan. Thousands of PTI supporters descended on Lal Haveli in Pakistan’s Punjab province for the massive gathering, which Rashid Ahmed was seen addressing from a building’s terrace.

In an appeal to the gathering, Rashid said, “Don’t raise slogans… we will fight with peace.” “If you want to save your country then don’t make a decision in the dark of night but in daylight,” he further added.

Sheikh Rashid also urged all the supporters to be prepared to take the Jail Bharo march from Lal Haveli on a regular basis. “I will start it from Karachi myself,” he claimed, adding that he would “inform all Sindhis that the opposition leaders are thieves, docents, and robbers.”

Fall of Imran Khan government

Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly only minutes after midnight on April 9, bringing an end to a high political drama that had lasted several weeks and practically lasted till the last minute.

The trust vote was supposed to take place on April 3, but in an unexpected move, deputy speaker Qasim Suri cancelled the proposal, refusing to put it to a vote. Imran Khan then proposed dissolving the national legislature and holding new elections, which the president agreed to. However, the opposition filed a petition with the Supreme Court, which found that the deputy speaker’s actions were unconstitutional. On Thursday, the court reinstated the National Assembly and ordered a trust vote by Saturday.