Sunday, April 17, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJahangirpuri rioter caught on camera firing shots during Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra, watch video
CrimeNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Jahangirpuri rioter caught on camera firing shots during Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra, watch video

It is unclear whether the individual in the video is Aslam, arrested for shooting at sub inspector Medha Lal Meena, or someone else

OpIndia Staff
Shah Rukh Pathan 2.0: Jahangirpuri rioter caught on camera firing, watch
Image: Twitter
6

A video has surfaced on social media in which a person can be seen firing a pistol into a throng of people during the incident of violence that occurred while the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through Block C of Jahangirpuri, New Delhi. It can be seen in the video that a person joins the crowd, which is pelting stones, and fires shots from a pistol.

The identity of the person firing is still not clear but he can be seen wearing a skull cap. Several other people along with small kids can be seen pelting stones in the video.

The violence happened in the Jahahgirpuri locality during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra, which was attacked as it passed a Masjid in the region’s C Block. Gunshots were also fired in the incident, injuring a Delhi Police Sub Inspector, Medha Lal Meena.

On being asked about his injury and the firing that took place, Meena said, “There were eight to ten rounds of firing from the side of the mob one of which hit my hand.” He clarified that there was no firing from the side of the police though. Senior officers of the nearby station were present at the spot and were trying to get hold of the situation.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR on the incident of stone-pelting that occurred yesterday in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, and 14 people have been apprehended for allegedly engaging in violence against the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Md. Aslam, accused in the shooting of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, was also apprehended. It’s unclear whether the individual in the video is Aslam or someone else.

The matter is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s special cell and crime branch. To probe into the matter, ten investigative teams have been formed. More forces have been deployed in the areas near Jahangirpuri to prevent any unanticipated incidents.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,528FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com