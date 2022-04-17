A video has surfaced on social media in which a person can be seen firing a pistol into a throng of people during the incident of violence that occurred while the Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through Block C of Jahangirpuri, New Delhi. It can be seen in the video that a person joins the crowd, which is pelting stones, and fires shots from a pistol.

Caught on Camera: Rioter caught firing from a gun during rioting and attack on the #HanumanJayanti procession in #Jahangirpuri of New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/obuKqrEwla — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) April 17, 2022

The identity of the person firing is still not clear but he can be seen wearing a skull cap. Several other people along with small kids can be seen pelting stones in the video.

The violence happened in the Jahahgirpuri locality during a Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra, which was attacked as it passed a Masjid in the region’s C Block. Gunshots were also fired in the incident, injuring a Delhi Police Sub Inspector, Medha Lal Meena.

On being asked about his injury and the firing that took place, Meena said, “There were eight to ten rounds of firing from the side of the mob one of which hit my hand.” He clarified that there was no firing from the side of the police though. Senior officers of the nearby station were present at the spot and were trying to get hold of the situation.

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR on the incident of stone-pelting that occurred yesterday in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, and 14 people have been apprehended for allegedly engaging in violence against the Hanuman Jayanti procession. Md. Aslam, accused in the shooting of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, was also apprehended. It’s unclear whether the individual in the video is Aslam or someone else.

The matter is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s special cell and crime branch. To probe into the matter, ten investigative teams have been formed. More forces have been deployed in the areas near Jahangirpuri to prevent any unanticipated incidents.