On Wednesday, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav downplayed the seriousness of the Gorakhnath Temple attack and accused the BJP of exaggerating the issue, days after one Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked police personnel and forcibly tried to enter the premises of the hallowed temple.

In an attempt to downplay the attack on the temple, Yadav on April 6 alleged that the BJP was exaggerating the matter, adding that the attacker was suffering from psychiatric problems. “His father said he has a psychiatric problem, dealing with the bipolar issue, I feel we need to pay heed to that as well (for probe)…BJP is a party that exaggerates”, Yadav said.

On April 3, a man identified as Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi attacked Police personnel outside Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur. The incident took place a day before CM Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the temple. Abbasi severely injured two Police personnel with a sharp weapon. Reports suggest he was with another man who escaped when Abbasi was overpowered by the Police personnel. During the investigation, the security agencies found he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links.

Doctor who treated the Gorakhnath Temple attacker refutes reports of him being mentally unstable

Soon after the attack, the family members of the accused claimed that he was mentally ill. However, the doctor who treated Abbasi refuted the claims that he was mentally unstable. The Superintendent in Chief of Gorakhpur District Hospital JSP Singh said that the accused was talking coherently during the medical examination. He was responding to the queries of the Police and the doctors. He further added Abbasi did not display any signs of being violent, which made the doctors believe he was not mentally unstable.

It is pertinent to note that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest (Mahant) of Gorakhnath Temple and has his personal accommodation on the temple premises. At the time of the attack, CM Yogi was not at the temple.

On March 31, the intelligence agencies had sent a list of 16 suspects to UP Police. Ahmad Murtaza’s name was on the list. Earlier, it was reported that Murtaza was under ATS’s scanner. The investigation agencies have also sealed Murtaza’s house for further investigation. Reports suggest that during the attack, Abbasi was accompanied by another man who escaped when Abbasi was overpowered by the Police personnel. During the investigation, the security agencies found he was influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and might have ISIS links.