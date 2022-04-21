Civil Hospital in Surat has written to police requesting removal of illegal construction of a mazaar on the Civil Hospital campus. A video of the mazar has gone viral on social media.

One can see a concrete construction being carried out around a mazaar on the campus. However, the hospital authorities have now written to police requesting them to remove the illegal construction on the civil hospital.

Letter by hospital authorities to police

In a letter written to Surat Police Commissioner, a copy of which has been accessed by OpIndia, the hospital authorities have written that behind the radiology department and next to kidney building where there is oxygen plant, a mazaar is there. The letter states that the mazaar is illegally constructed by some anti-social elements.

“This unauthorised mazaar is in 17.5 x 17.5 feet area. I request you to kindly look into it and take necessary steps to remove the illegal encroachment on government property,” the letter states. The letter also requests police to take action against the anti-social elements.

On condition of anonymity, the people in the know said that they were not aware since when the mazaar has been around on campus but they have now requested the police to remove the illegal construction. According to sources, the administration got moving after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested against the mazaar on the hospital campus.

VHP protesting against mazaar

Earlier this week, the VHP members had given a written application to hospital authorities about the unauthorised mazaar.

With inputs from Mahesh Purohit.