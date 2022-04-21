Thursday, April 21, 2022
HomeSpecialsOpIndia ScoopsMazaar illegally constructed inside Civil Hospital, Surat, administration writes to police to get it...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSpecialsOpIndia Scoops
Updated:

Mazaar illegally constructed inside Civil Hospital, Surat, administration writes to police to get it removed

On condition of anonymity, the people in the know said that they were not aware since when the mazaar has been around on campus but they have now requested the police to remove the illegal construction.

Nirwa Mehta
Mazaar inside Surat civil hospital
50

Civil Hospital in Surat has written to police requesting removal of illegal construction of a mazaar on the Civil Hospital campus. A video of the mazar has gone viral on social media.

One can see a concrete construction being carried out around a mazaar on the campus. However, the hospital authorities have now written to police requesting them to remove the illegal construction on the civil hospital.

Letter by hospital authorities to police

In a letter written to Surat Police Commissioner, a copy of which has been accessed by OpIndia, the hospital authorities have written that behind the radiology department and next to kidney building where there is oxygen plant, a mazaar is there. The letter states that the mazaar is illegally constructed by some anti-social elements.

“This unauthorised mazaar is in 17.5 x 17.5 feet area. I request you to kindly look into it and take necessary steps to remove the illegal encroachment on government property,” the letter states. The letter also requests police to take action against the anti-social elements.

On condition of anonymity, the people in the know said that they were not aware since when the mazaar has been around on campus but they have now requested the police to remove the illegal construction. According to sources, the administration got moving after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad protested against the mazaar on the hospital campus.

VHP protesting against mazaar

Earlier this week, the VHP members had given a written application to hospital authorities about the unauthorised mazaar.

With inputs from Mahesh Purohit.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssurat civil hospital, majaar, surat majaar
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Scoops

Mazaar illegally constructed inside Civil Hospital, Surat, administration writes to police to get it removed

Nirwa Mehta -
On condition of anonymity, the people in the know said that they were not aware since when the mazaar has been around on campus but they have now requested the police to remove the illegal construction.
News Reports

Meet Tahaffuz-E-Deen India YouTube channel, calls Khalistani terrorist ‘Hindu’, uses BBC’s misleading report against Kashmiri Pandits and more

Anurag -
Islamic channel Tahaffuz-E-Deen India spreads fake and misleading reports about Hindus. Uses false claims to spread misinformation.

Standing on top of 28,000 dead bodies in Bengal, Brinda Karat objects to a bulldozer

Brown tax or equity? The Akshata Murthy Saga

Prashant Kishor and his flawed calculations on how Congress is stronger than BJP

AAP associate accuses Satyendra Jain of corruption, harassment, says Jain took Rs 1.15 crore for MCD election ticket and asking for more

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,551FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com