Tahaffuz-E-Deen India is an Islamic media channel with large viewership on YouTube and other social media platforms. The channel has over seven lakh subscribers on YouTube. Its videos have clocked over ten crore views on YouTube. As per the channel’s website, the main aim of the channel is to “revive the saints of Hazrat.” During our investigation, we found that the channel spread a lot of misinformation about current affairs, especially when it comes to Hindus and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Indian government.

‘Ludhiana court bomb blast mastermind was Hindu’

In a December 28 report, Syed Farooq Ahmed, a journalist with the Tahaffuz-E-Deen channel, falsely claimed that the mastermind of the Ludhiana court bomb blast was a Hindu. He said, “The mastermind of the Ludhiana bomb blast and Hindu terrorist Jaswinder Singh Multani was arrested in Germany. He was arrested at the request of the Indian government.”

In reality, Jaswinder Singh Multani is a Khalistani terrorist who has links with the banned Khalistani organisation Sikhs For Justice. Multani was arrested by the German Police on December 28 for his involvement in Ludhiana Court Bomb Blast that took place in a Ludhiana court on December 23, 2022.

‘Hindu terrorists organised Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti in Bhopal’

In another report, Syed Farooq Ahmed called the Hindus associated with Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad terrorists. He said, “The Hindu terrorists have announced that they would take out Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti in Bhopal.” In the report, he alleged that “Hindu terrorists” did the same on Ram Navami in Khargone and said it was an attempt to spread fear among Muslims.

He further claimed that Muslims had left Khargone, fearing they would be attacked again. Contrary to his claims, the area in Khargone where the incident took place on Ram Navami is a Muslim-dominant region. It was Hindus who had left the area, fearing further communal violence. Reports suggest that stones were pelted when Ram Navami Shobha Yatra was passing through the Muslim-dominant area. A 16-year-old Hindu boy identified as Shivam had sustained serious head injuries and had to undergo surgery.

‘Kashmir Files instigated hate against Muslims, Hindus would have killed a Muslim outside theatre’

In a report on the film The Kashmir Files, founder of the channel Qari Ziya Ur Rahman Farooqui said that Kashmir Files was a hate-filled film and it instigated viewers against Muslims. He said, “The Sanghis who watched the film got provoked by the film and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Desh Ke gaddaron ko’ outside the theatre. Imagine if a Muslim with the beard and ‘topi’ would have been there, what these Sanghis could have done to him.”

Calling the film fake, he said instead of banning the film, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoted it. He said, “What can you expect from someone like him (PM Modi) who has bloodied hands. Gujarat 2002 riots are a black mark on India’s history. I wish they talked about the woman whose womb was torn while chanting Jai Shri Ram.”

Also, the incident mentioned in the report where a woman was raped and her womb was torn during the Gujarat riots was fake. It was revealed in a 2010 report that the doctor who conducted post mortem on the victim found the foetus intact. Farooqui conveniently skipped the fact in his report that the riots were triggered after 59 Hindus, including women and children, were burnt alive in Godhra while they were coming back from Ayodhya by a Muslim mob.

In another report, the channel used BBC’s misleading reporting where they had shown Kashmiri Pandits talking ill about the film. Interestingly, it was later revealed that the Kashmiri Pandits that were interviewed by BBC were Congress supporters and anti-BJP. After the revelation, BBC tried to clarify its stand but did not apologise for misleading reporting.

The Kashmir Files has stirred a major political drama in the country. The left-liberal section of the media has been trying to project that the film is polarising and spreads misleading claims. However, the film showcases the real incidents that happened to the Kashmiri Pandits during the 1990 exodus from the valley. All the incidents of crimes against Kashmiri Pandits are documented.

‘Hindus are luring Muslim women’

In an August 2021 report, Ahmed alleged that Hindu men are luring Muslim women to marry them and converting the women to Hinduism after marriage. He alleged since the Modi government came into the centre, such incidents have increased, and Muslims were being targeted in the name of Love Jihad, Cow slaughter and more.

He further alleged Hindu men were kidnapping and raping Muslim women. He said Hindu women were also involved in such rackets. Ahmed alleged Hindus were being paid for luring Muslim women. The way he described what Hindu men allegedly do to Muslim women is exactly what is happening in Grooming Jihad. In reality, there have been hundreds of cases where Muslim men hid their identities and lured Hindu women into marrying them. Later, when Hindu women found their real identity, they were either forcefully converted or killed.

About the channel

Tahaffuzedeen Media Services is an Islamic Media Organization. It was founded by Qari Ziya Ur Rahman Farooqui from Aurangabad, whose father Hazrat Maulana Mahfooz Ur Rahman Farooqui Rahmani often appears on the channel and talks about Islam. The channel publishes misleading reports against Hindus, BJP-led central government and tries to create a picture that the Muslim community is India is being targeted by Hindus. The channel also attempted to whitewash the mass conversion racket that by busted by UP ATS. Several videos have praised Umar Gautam, the main accused in the case.