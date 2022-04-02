In a major blow to imprisoned Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, the Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board has seized several waqf properties from him and handed them over to Rampur’s royal family. The Samajwadi Party leader is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in Uttar Pradesh, in over 100 cases of theft, criminal intimidation, fraud and encroachment.

Shia Waqf Board chairman Ali Zaidi took to Twitter to share the news.

Zaidi told PTI on Saturday that following the formation of the SP government in the state in 2012, many waqf properties ‘encroached’ by then Waqf Minister Azam Khan was returned to the original owners after a thorough investigation.

He stated that this decision was taken during the board’s recent meeting that was held on March 31.

According to Zaidi, Khan illegally encroached on seven ‘alal aulad’ (succession-based) waqf properties of the royal family during his tenure, including the fortified mosque and an ‘imambara’ (imam’s house or court).

Azam Khan accomplished this by directing the then-chairman of the Shia Waqf Board, to appoint an outsider as caretaker of these properties. After that, despite a court order, Azam Khan demolished the Shaukat Ali Bazar built on these properties in May 2013.

He stated that following the reorganisation of the Shia Waqf Board in November of last year, an inquiry was conducted into complaints of encroachment of the royal family’s Waqf properties, based on which Waseem Khan was removed and Haider Ali Khan alias Hamza Miyan, the royal family’s grandson of Begum Noorbano, was appointed caretaker.

Yogi Govt takes control of SP leader’s Jauhar University land

It may be recalled that in 2017, reports had emerged confirming that SP leader Azam Khan had unlawfully transferred 3.5 acres of Waqf board property worth Rs 500 crores to his close friend Shahzeb Khan. Azam Khan then allegedly sold the property and as a result, made crores of rupees.

It may be recalled that in September 2021, the Uttar Pradesh government had also taken over the possession of most of the land where Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan’s Jauhar University was built. As per reports, the Rampur revenue officials arrived at the University and formally took possession of the entire land. Azam Khan’s Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which had claimed the ownership of the land was also evicted.

As per reports, the Jauhar University Trust had obtained over 265 acres of land through various means. The state government in 2005 had permitted the minority organisation to obtain more than its initial 12.5 acres, following which, MP Azam Khan had reportedly forcibly taken away lands of local SC/ST farmers, making them sign bonds under threat.

Azam Khan is accused of terrorising people, stealing properties and occupying lands under SP rule

Tainted MP Azam Khan had wielded brute power during the tenure of the Samajwadi Party government in the state. He used to move around with a retinue of over 100 policemen and senior officers were found serving his household, doing menial jobs. An old Muslim institution in UP had alleged that the Azam Khan had stolen hundreds of valuable manuscripts and books from the library. Khan, using his power and hold, had even stolen lands, goats, and cattle from local farmers.

After CM Yogi Adityanath assumed office, his administration decided to bring an end to the reign of terror imposed by Azam Khan and his goons. Dozens of FIRs were registered and his illegal encroachments were demolished.