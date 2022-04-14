Hindu Monk and Vice President for ISKCON centre in Dwarka, Delhi, Amogh Lila Das has mocked the petty conversion tactics used by Christian missionaries in a video posted on Youtube. The video has garnered reactions on the internet, in which the monk clearly defines what sets Iskcon’s work apart from the missionary programmes which convert Hindus to Christianity.

In the video posted by the Youtube channel ‘Citti Media’, Lila Das was seen elaborating on how the evangelists dramatize miracles in the process of alluring people towards Christ. Lila Das enacted how the missionary activists dramatise divinity by making the patients drink some supposedly magic portion touched by Christ, and then how the person suddenly recovers and starts dancing. “Just see the magic of Jesus Christ!” – a scene which is common in conversion conclaves across the breadth of India.

ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) monk Das further went on to elaborate, “They (missionaries) take miracles and dramatise them to the next level. They do this so that the people come to Christianity. After this, they also give some kind of materialistic provisions like hospital treatment, a job, or some five thousand rupees in case one gets converted, and all of such cheap methods to convert people.” Talking about what part institutions like the ISKCON play in this, he said, “But we focus on spiritual education. We don’t force people and use such cheap tactics to convert people to Sanatana Dharma. We inspire them, educate them and we have answers to all their questions.

Amogh Lila Das described an incident when he heard a Christian missionary making outlandish claims. “I was once listening to a missionary saying Anyone and everything apart from Jesus Christ is coming from Devil including those Hare Krishnas who have all the answers to the questions on this planet. In a way, he was appreciating us.” Lila Das asserted, “We never say this. We are not exclusivist but inclusivists. Our strategy isn’t our way or the highway.”

The menace of Christian missionaries who with the intent to ‘civilize the natives with a religion’ remains a contentious issue in India. Alone in 2021, the missionaries converted more than 1 lakh people in India amidst the pandemic, while more churches have sprung up in India collectively than last 25 years. From indoctrination to cultural appropriation, the nexus of conversion lies so deep, that many states in India have started implementing anti-conversion laws.