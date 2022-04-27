On April 27, South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan inspected the encroachment and illegal construction in the areas of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar, and Madanpur Khadar. He may also visit Okhla, Tilak Nagar and Shaheen Bagh, among other areas, to inspect the illegal construction and encroachment in those areas as well.

Speaking to Republic Bharat during the inspection, the Mayor said if required, the SDMC would use a bulldozer to remove the encroachment. He also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government was rehabilitating illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingyas.

When asked what the inspection was about, he said, “There are illegal constructions and encroachments. The Delhi government is rehabilitating illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. The people of Delhi are being deprived of the facilities they deserve. The facilities meant for the people of Delhi are being redirected to the illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.” He alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party was creating disruptions among communities in the country. “They support anti-nationals,” he added.

He said the team was going to Kanchan Colony, where illegal Rohingyas and Bangladeshis were lodged. “If required, we will use a bulldozer to remove encroachment on the government land.” He added a report was already ready in relation to the encroachments, and soon action would be taken.

Speaking to India TV, Kamlesh Kumar Shukla, Ward Councilor SDMC, said that it was a routine process to check and remove encroachments. “We had removed such encroachments before Jahangirpuri violence. If you check the MDC website, you will see the details of the encroachments removed by us. We only want to remove the illegal constructions and encroachments,” he said.

Notably, a notice about the drive was issued by SDMC on April 26. In the notice, areas to be surveyed by the team were mentioned.

Delhi | SDMC Mayor and Commissioner of SDMC will inspect the encroachment and illegal construction in the areas of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar tomorrow, April 27. Action to be taken after survey in these areas. pic.twitter.com/PY3kaP9Xqr — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

AAP protested against the anti-encroachment drive

AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak led a protest against SDMC’s anti-encroachment drive. The AAP workers gathered in huge numbers and tried to march toward the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters to protest against the drive.

Speaking to Republic TV, an AAP leader alleged that BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years, but they could not see even a single encroachment. “Now, after organizing communal violence, they are trying to bring the Bulldozer politics to Delhi just like Uttar Pradesh. They are trying to polarize the votes. Bulldozer politics cannot work in Delhi as people are educated here.”

Another AAP worker said the protests were not against the Bulldozer but against the alleged attempts to extort money. “We are not against removing encroachments, but there should be no discrimination while removing encroachments based on religion or other factors,” he added.