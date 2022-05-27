The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to Aryan and 5 others accused in the Cordelia drugs case, stating that the evidence against them is not substantial to press the charges. The agency, however, added that a complaint is being filed against 14 others involved in the case under the NDPS Act provisions.

A 6,000-page charge sheet has been filed by the anti-drug agency, which includes the names of 14 accused after drugs were found on a luxury cruise liner off the Mumbai coast last year.

Aryan Khan, who had been arrested following the raids, has not been named as an accused.

Aryan Khan drug case

A high-profile party was organised onboard the Cordelia Cruises’ Empress ship in early October 2021. Based on a tip-off, the NCB officials had boarded the cruise ship after disguising themselves as passengers. Once the ship sailed off the coast of Mumbai, the rave party began and several passengers began consuming illicit drugs. The NCB officials swung into action and detained 7-8 individuals, who were seen taking drugs.

On October 3, 2021, Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and other 6 people were detained from a luxury cruise liner where a rave party was going on. As per reports, cocaine and ecstasy pills were found on Khan and others with him.

The Court had then held that a prima facie case is made out against Khan and other co-accused. “Investigation is of prime importance and the presence of the accused is needed for detailed investigation. It is useful for both the prosecution and the accused to prove their innocence,” it said.

However, on October 28, the Bombay High Court granted Khan and two others bail in the case.