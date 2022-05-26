The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Thursday. The ED has filed a charge sheet against Shivakumar and others in an alleged money laundering case.

Shivakumar is presently on bail in the money laundering case registered by ED based on a complaint filed by I-T Dept pic.twitter.com/MqbNzhOW2T — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

“The prosecution complaint has been filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before a Delhi court,” ED officials said.

The Congress leader is presently on bail in a PMLA case registered by ED based on a complaint filed by the I-T department. The investigation agency has claimed that there is no account of Shivakumar’s assets worth about Rs 8 crore, due to which this charge sheet has been filed against him.

On September 3, 2019, DK Shivakumar was arrested by the ED for not cooperating during the investigation on him. He was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after his links with corrupt Karnataka state government officials were established. The money laundering angle came to light after-tax officials raided Shivakumar’s residence are other locations in New Delhi, in August 2017, which led to the seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs.8.59 crore without evidence of its source of income.

DK Shivakumar was granted bail in the same year in October after he moved the High Court for bail when his bail plea was rejected by a special CBI Court. Others penalised along with Shivakumar were his business associates Sachin Narayan and Sunil Kumar Sharma (owners of Sharma Travels) and Anjaneya Hanumant and Rajendran, the employees of Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, where the cash was found.