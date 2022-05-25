The government schools run by the committee of the Surat Municipal Corporation have been witnessing a huge rush for admission for the last 3 years. This year too, the number of applications has been three times the admission capacity. The government schools in Surat have surpassed the private schools in providing modern facilities.

Generally, there is hesitation among parents before putting their children to study in government or committee schools. However, there are beelines for admission in government school no. 354 for the last three years, due to improved education this government school has been continuously pulling the students from private schools. Here, parents are eager for the admission of their children. A two-shift school running in the same building has a total strength of 1400 students. But at present, more than 4042 students have applied for admission and they have to be admitted by a lucky draw.

A board was displayed in Government School No. 318 located in Palanpore of Surat informing that entry would be given only in kindergartens as well as in classes 1, 4, and 5. However, within a few days, the school reached its full capacity and now there are 83 children on the waiting list.

Some schools are asking parents seeking admission for their children to fill up forms online. In government schools no. 334, 346, and 355, around 4200 applications have been received against the capacity of 1000-1100. As a result, admission will be given through the draw system. While the rest will be asked to apply again in the next year. Children of some teachers also study in these schools. In some schools, people need recommendations to get their children admitted.

A Gujarati medium school was built in addition to the fire station due to heavy demand in the Mota Varachha area. The school has secured 3000 admission forms against a capacity of 720 seats. For the English medium school on the same campus, 1000 forms have been received against a capacity of 225 seats. Now here too, children will be given admission by making a lucky draw.

Ramaben, in charge of online admissions, says that the Pragya project is going on in the committee’s school. In addition, students are given unencumbered learning in the committee’s school. So the mental development of the students is also very good. Apart from this, the teachers of the committee are making the students study with their hearts and the education committee is being updated.

Thus government schools in Surat have been beating local private schools in the level of facilities and education. Even in the earlier years, there were long queues for admission after the admission notification issued by the government schools of Surat.