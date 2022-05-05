After Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi Marlena made a sensational claim that the Modi government has ordered the demolition of a Hindu temple in Delhi, the central govt has refuted the claims. Responding to the allegations, union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that not the central govt, but a committee appointed by the Delhi govt had identified the temple for demolition.

Ever since BJP govts at various states have started demolishing illegal constructions, opposition parties have been attacking BJP. Accusing BJP of indulging in “bulldozer politics”, Atishi had claimed demolition notices have been sent to four temples in Delhi by the central govt. She alleged that the BJP govt has sent several notices to the temples “without following the due process”.

The AAP MLA had alleged that the demolition notices were already pasted on three temples, Prachin Shiv Mandir, Sai Mandir in H Block, and Shani Mandir in J Block of Sarojini Nagar. Earlier, she had claimed that the centre has ordered the demolition of 300-years-old Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir in Srinivaspuri in Delhi, and had staged a protest against it.

Yesterday, Atishi had posted a letter issued by the union Housing and Urban Affairs ministry to the Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir, where it was said that temple has been constructed on govt land, and according to a Supreme Court verdict, this is an illegal construction. The letter issued by Suresh Kumar, Engineer Officer of the ministry had asked the temple to vacate the land withing 7 days of receiving the letter.

Sharing the letter, AAP MLA Atishi had tweeted that the BJP govt at the centre has ordered to run bulldozer over the Neelkanth Mahadev Mandir in Srinivaspuri in Delhi. Addressing a press conference, she had also claimed that only the Religious Affairs Committee has the right to decide if a religious structure should be demolished, the cases of the four temples have not been sent to the committee.

“Any demolition of a religious structure can only be done by a due process; BJP’s not following the due process indicates that the demolition notice is only for extortion,” she had alleged.

However, now Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri has come forward to refute the claims of the AAP leader. In a series of Tweets, the minister said that the Religious Committee has already met multiple times over the issue, and also has visited the sites. He also added that the Religious Committee which takes decisions on such matters is under Delhi Govt. “Land owning agencies only determine if govt land is being encroached upon. Even that is not final- there are systemic mechanisms in place,” he tweeted.

Lies succeed in travelling halfway round the world before the truth is able to get up & tie its shoelaces. Recently AAP leader Atishi Ji absurdly suggested that Centre & its agencies were on the verge of bulldozing temples! — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 5, 2022

Puri said that Atishi has absurdly claimed that centre and its agencies are on the verge of bulldozing temples, and advised her to educate herself as the committee which took the decision works under the AAP govt in Delhil.

The union minister informed that the Religious Committee under a senior official of Delhi Govt, has already met twice on 26 and 29 April, and a joint inspection was carried out on 27 April under its directions. “The MLA does not appear to be aware of her own Govt’s actions as she manufactures a fake narrative,” Hardeep Singh Puri added refuting her claim that the committee has not been involved in the matter.

He further added that being the former colleague of Atishi’s mother in DU teaching faculty, he had avoided refuting her claims in public, but now he is forced to do so after she repeated the ‘absurdity’. “A lie will remain a lie no matter how many times it is repeated. So if Atishi Ji continues to falsify the narrative further, the Hon’ble Delhi CM should rein in the MLA, failing which I will address a press conference to set the record straight,” the union minister said.

Puri added that urban rejuvenation is a serious subject, and efforts to make Delhi a world class capital will need saner views, not such ill-informed fake narratives and rajneeti. “They should get their facts right to avoid such embarrassment,” he said while concluding the Twitter thread, which had started by the famous quote “Lies succeed in travelling halfway round the world before the truth is able to get up & tie its shoelaces.”

It is notable that Delhi BJP has said that it will not allow any temple in the national capital to be demolished. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “Soon the matter will be referred to the religious affairs committee of the Delhi government for appropriate relief. If Atishi is really serious, she should ask the Delhi government to take lead and provide suo motu relief to the temples through the committee.”