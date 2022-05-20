On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs strongly objected to the Chinese administration for constructing the second bridge across the Pangong Lake in the Union Territory of Ladakh. Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated that the bridge is being built in an area that is illegally occupied by China and that India does not accept such illegal construction activity.

“We have seen reports of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong Lake alongside its earlier bridge. Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s. We have never accepted such illegal occupation of our territory, nor have we accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities”, the spokesperson said in the statement on May 20.

Our response to media queries regarding reports of a second bridge being constructed across Pangong Lake by China:https://t.co/BenVYhKFzz pic.twitter.com/nsgF1BuXdh — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) May 20, 2022

He also said that the government of India is developing the infrastructure along the national security borders to ensure that the nation’s security interests are fully protected. “Government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India’s strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic development of these areas”, the statement read.

Further reiterating that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, spokesperson Arindam Bagchi called on for other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He also affirmed that India would continue to keep a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India’s security and would take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Yesterday, reports revealed that China had begun construction of the second bridge across the Pangong Lake to accommodate heavily armored vehicles and ensure better movement of the troops. Earlier, the Chinese had built the first bridge in April and used it to move equipment such as cranes needed to build the second one. India at that time also had objected such illegal occupation.

According to the reports, the first bridge is located to the south of a crucial People’s Liberation Army (PLA) position on the north bank of Pangong Lake, at a spot where the two banks of the lake are 500 metres apart. However, the new bridge is being built also to reduce the distance (currently 180 km) between Khurnak Fort and Rutog, the main staging area for the Chinese Army.