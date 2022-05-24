J&K administration removes image of Sheikh Abdullah from police medals

The Jammu and Kashmir administration declared on Monday, in an official order, that the picture of National Conference founder and former chief minister of Kashmir Sheikh Abdullah will no longer be carried on the Jammu & Kashmir Police medals for bravery and distinguished service. Sheikh Abdullah’s image on the medals will now be replaced with the National Emblem.

The order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Raj Kumar Goyal reads, “It is hereby ordered that in modification to Para 4 of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Medal Scheme, the ‘Sher-i-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah’ embossed on one side of the medal shall be replaced with ‘The National Emblem of Government of India’ and the other side inscribed with the J&K State Emblem shall be inscribed as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry’ and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service’ in case of Gallantry/Meritorious Medal, as the case may be.”

National Conference spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar has opposed the action, calling it an act of “erasing of history.” He said, “With due respect to National Emblem, these attempts to erase our history, identity and icon show nefariousness of those running the show. People of J&K have struggled on many fronts to be where they are now. They fought oppression, autocracy. No one can change that.”

With due respect to National Emblem, these attempts to erase our history, identity and icon show nefariousness of the incumbents. People of J&K have struggled on many fronts to be where they are now. They fought oppression. No one can change that. Not by replacing/changing names. https://t.co/dPexbwlDC3 — Imran Nabi Dar (@ImranNDar) May 23, 2022

Senior BJP politician and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta has however backed the idea, saying that all such emblems of subordination should be abolished.

Previously, the administration had dropped Sheikh Abdullah’s title of ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’ from police medals in 2020. According to the 2020 order, the terms ‘Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry’ and ‘Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service’ are now read as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry’ and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medal for Meritorious Service.’