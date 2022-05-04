On May 3, Jodhpur continued to face sporadic violence in different areas. The tension had erupted on the intervening night of May 2 and May 3 when a Muslim mob not only replaced a Bhagwa flag with an Islamic flag at the Jalori intersection in the heart of the city but also taped the face of a statue of Freedom Fighter Balmukund Bissa.

On Tuesday, May 3 while a large number of Muslims were returning after Namaz, some of them started damaging vehicles and pelted stones. There were reports of scuffles between the Police and Namazis at the Jalori intersection and other parts of the city. As per Dainik Bhaskar’s report, the rioters had come prepared to create law and order problems in the city. They threw acid-filled bottles at houses. Ran across the city with naked swords.

The rioters, after reaching Bas Colony, where a large number of goldsmith families live, targeted the houses with acid-filled bottles. The masked men were riding bikes with naked swords. They pelted stones and raised religious slogans in the area. Reports suggest they also harassed women in the area. The residents of Bas Colony rushed outside with batons to shoo the rioters away.

Furthermore, they had formed groups to attack the houses of Hindu families. They pelted stones and damaged the vehicles parked outside their houses. Dainik Bhaskar quoting the locals said that the rioters were well prepared and had stones, acid bottles, batons and other weapons in their possession. When Hindus tried to stop them, they were attacked.

The Police personnel who were stationed to control the crowd was attacked as well. Reportedly, several Police personnel were injured during the incidents in different areas. Around six police personnel, including DCP Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, and SHO Amit Sihag, were injured. Some journalists also sustained injuries.

Photos emerged on social media and reports where Police were beaten up by the rioters. As per reports, some rioters snatched batons from the Police personnel and beat up the Police with their own batons.

In Jodhpur rioters broke the leg of a young girl in 3rd standard – Maanya



Vehicles & shops were damaged



Stones were pelted



Cops beaten



But NO RIOTS TOOK PLACE AS PER GEHLOT JI 4/n pic.twitter.com/6JzSVPgvTm — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 4, 2022

Curfew imposed in at least ten areas

Jodhpur administration imposed a curfew in at least ten regions, including Udai Mandir, Nagori Gate, Sadar Kotwali, Sadar bazaar, Sursagar, Sardarpura, Khandafasla, Pratapnagar, Devnagar and Pratapnagar Sadar.

Hindu man stabbed in back

At “Kabootaron ka chowk”, a man named Deepak Parihar was attacked by the mob. According to his father, he was out to buy medicines for his grandfather. He noticed some rioters and started making a video of them. His actions irked the rioters who chased him. Deepak was stabbed with a knife in the back. Deepak was rushed to the hospital, where the doctors removed the knife during surgery.

Deepak Parihar stabbed in Jodhpur Eid violence. He had stepped out of house to buy medicine for his father.

This is what we must deal with daily, along with propaganda of an imaginary genocide of “minorities”.

Hope he survives this, leads a normal life on recovering pic.twitter.com/TSK18Cocnp — Swati Goel Sharma (@swati_gs) May 4, 2022

Reports suggest around 14 areas in the city were attacked by the rioters. Two bikes were burnt outside MLA’s house in Jalap Colony.

Little girl saved by Hindu man

In Bhajan Ki Chowki colony, when the rioters attacked, a 7-year-old girl was standing outside her father’s shop. They tried to hit her with a batons. Ajay Purohit, who witnessed the attack, rushed to save the child. He used his body to cover the little girl and did not let the rioters hit her. He was brutally beaten by the rioters with batons.

Hindu youth was brutally beaten by rioters

An 18-year-old Hindu youth identified as Mukul Bohra was reportedly beaten up by the mob at around 5 AM on Tuesday. Mukul works for a DJ house. He was returning from a wedding function when he was chased by 7-8 men at Rajdan Mention near Jalori Gate. In a statement, he said, “Before I could understand anything, they pushed my scooty, and I fell down. They had iron rods in their hands and started beating me.”

Mukul was beaten mercilessly, and as a result, he sustained three fractures in one leg. Mukul’s father died a few years ago. He is the only earning hand in the house. He said, “I somehow managed to reach back home. I told my younger brother what had happened. He rushed me to the hospital. My mother has been crying profusely since the incident.” Mukul is unable to understand why he was attacked.

Hindu man sustained severe burn injuries

According to reports, a Hindu man identified as Amit sustained burn injuries during the riots. A resident of Adinath Nagar, Pal Road, Amit is an engineer and currently getting treatment at Mahatma Gandhi hospital. His brother said, “He was going to work on Tuesday morning. When he was crossing Kabootar Wala Chowk, the rioters had burnt a bike. Before he could understand what was happening, a rioter punctured the petrol tank of the bike.”

Amit did not get time to get away from the spot, and a fireball fell on him. A large portion of his leg, arm and stomach got burnt. His brother questioned what mistake his brother had committed that he had to suffer burn injuries.

Police accepted a lack of preparation

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, several Police officials accepted that there was a lack of preparation. Police Commissioner Navjyoti Gogoi said, “The police force was not adequate compared to the crowd that worsened the situation.”

ADG Law and Order Hawa Singh Ghumariya said, “We will investigate where the Police lacked in managing the situation.” DCP West Vandita Rana said they acted on the three terms of peace. Namaz was not allowed at the intersection. Tiranga was hoisted after removing the Islamic flag. The Police acted as per the plan. “We will investigate where we lacked,” she added.

As per Times Now, so far, 13 FIRs have been registered in the case, and over 100 people have been arrested. The Police are identifying the rioters using video footage.

CM called riots ‘small incidents’

In a statement, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the incidents of Jodhpur were small and the administration stopped major riots from happening. He also blamed BJP for the riots. He said, “The BJP high command has asked the Rajasthan BJP leaders to defame the government. Only 18 months are left for the elections. They get messages from high command and act accordingly.” He further alleged BJP leaders did not go to Eidgah this year. “If they had gone to Eidgah, the situation would have been controlled. Why did they decide not to go to Eidgah this year? There were no deaths because we controlled the situation,” he said.