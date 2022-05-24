Tuesday, May 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsJug Jugg Jeeyo controversy: T-Series hits back at Pakistani singer, says 'Nach Punjaban' rights...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Jug Jugg Jeeyo controversy: T-Series hits back at Pakistani singer, says ‘Nach Punjaban’ rights were legally acquired

Dharma Production's upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled for release in June. Within hours of the trailer release, controversies erupted around the film.

OpIndia Staff
T-Series
T-Series said they have acquired legal rights to use the song Nach Punjaban for Dharma Production's film Jug Jugg Jeeyo (Image: Twitter/prameyanews/T-seires)
73

On May 24, Music Record Label and Film Production Company T-Series issued a statement refuting the claims of Pakistani singer and politician Abrar-Ul-Haq that the song was stolen for Dharma Production’s upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

In the statement released on social media accounts of T-Series, the company wrote, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on January 1, 2002, and is also available on ‘Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when the song releases.

As represented by Moviebox Records Label, the said song copyrights exclusively vest with Moviebox only with all valid documents.”

Moviebox Records Label, a UK based Record Company, also issued a statement on Twitter and said, “Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film “JugJugg Jeeyo” by T-Series. Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have the legal rights to use this song in their film, and the tweet by Abrar-Ul-Haq earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable.”

The song is available on two channels. On Moviebox Pakistani, the original version of the song is available.

It is also available on Lollywood Classics, a YouTube channel maintained by Moviebox. This version of the song was used in the ‘Kaun Bane Ga Carorpati’, a 2002 Pakistani film. That particular film is also available on another channel maintained by Moviebox.

Abrar-Ul-Haq, on the other hand, claimed that the song had not been licensed to anyone. He said, “Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.”

The controversies around Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Dharma Production’s upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled for release in June. Within hours of the trailer release, controversies erupted around the film. First, Vishal A Singh, a creative executive producer and Chartered Accountant, accused Dharma Productions of using a script he shared with them in 2020 for their latest film. Then Abrar-Ul-Haq claimed his song was picked for the film without permission.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Raj Mehta. The film deals with the sensitive subject of divorce and separation with a comic touch.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKaran Johar movie, Kiara Advani movie, Varun Dhavan new film
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,863FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com