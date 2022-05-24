On May 24, Music Record Label and Film Production Company T-Series issued a statement refuting the claims of Pakistani singer and politician Abrar-Ul-Haq that the song was stolen for Dharma Production’s upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022

In the statement released on social media accounts of T-Series, the company wrote, “We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song Nach Punjaban from the album Nach Punjaban released on iTunes on January 1, 2002, and is also available on ‘Lollywood Classics’ YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when the song releases.

As represented by Moviebox Records Label, the said song copyrights exclusively vest with Moviebox only with all valid documents.”

Moviebox Records Label, a UK based Record Company, also issued a statement on Twitter and said, “Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film “JugJugg Jeeyo” by T-Series. Karan Johar and Dharma Productions have the legal rights to use this song in their film, and the tweet by Abrar-Ul-Haq earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable.”

Nach Panjaban has been officially licensed for it to be included in the Film “JugJugg Jeeyo” by @TSeries. @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies have the legal rights to use this song in their film and the tweet by @AbrarUlHaqPK earlier today is defamatory and completely unacceptable. — MOVIEBOX (@1Moviebox) May 22, 2022

The song is available on two channels. On Moviebox Pakistani, the original version of the song is available.

It is also available on Lollywood Classics, a YouTube channel maintained by Moviebox. This version of the song was used in the ‘Kaun Bane Ga Carorpati’, a 2002 Pakistani film. That particular film is also available on another channel maintained by Moviebox.

Abrar-Ul-Haq, on the other hand, claimed that the song had not been licensed to anyone. He said, “Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to anyone. If someone is claiming it, then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.”

Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action.#NachPunjaban — Abrar Ul Haq (@AbrarUlHaqPK) May 22, 2022

The controversies around Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Dharma Production’s upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo is scheduled for release in June. Within hours of the trailer release, controversies erupted around the film. First, Vishal A Singh, a creative executive producer and Chartered Accountant, accused Dharma Productions of using a script he shared with them in 2020 for their latest film. Then Abrar-Ul-Haq claimed his song was picked for the film without permission.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. It is directed by Raj Mehta. The film deals with the sensitive subject of divorce and separation with a comic touch.