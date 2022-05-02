Responding to Raj Thackeray’s loudspeaker ultimatum from Aurangabad on Sunday, Mumbai Mayor, and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar has said that loudspeakers will be removed from mosques as well as from the temples if they breach prescribed decibel levels. Pednekar was speaking at a press conference in Mumbai on Monday.

While responding to Raj Thackeray’s demand to pull down loudspeakers from mosques by May 4, she said, “No one including Muslims opposed Hanuman Chalisa. Loudspeakers will be removed from temples and mosques. I appeal to all to maintain peace. Law is equal for all. If Raj Thackeray has said anything objectionable in his speech then action will be taken against him.”

Furthermore, she said, “Loudspeakers should be used in accordance with noise pollution rules. If anyone breaches the prescribed decibel limit then loudspeaker should be removed. MNS workers shouldn’t take the law into their hands otherwise their life will be wasted attending court dates: Kishori Pednekar.”

During her press conference, Pednekar said that because of Raj Thackeray’s demands, loudspeakers will now have to be brought down from temples as well. “Until now no Muslims objected to Hanuman Chalisa. But from now loudspeakers will be removed from temples as well. This is Hindustan, and we will miss the morning ‘kakad’ aarti in temples. In villages, many people live far away from temples, therefore loudspeakers were used whenever kirtans, bhajans, and aartis took place in the temples. However, now they have been removed. This act of Raj Thackeray is anti-Hindu,” she added.

She also asked MNS workers to maintain law and order in the state. “We do not want riots to take place here. Last time they threatened to chant Hanuman Chalisa inside Matoshree and Shivsena workers rose in protest. We have asked our workers to cool down and handle the situation with peace,” asserted Kishori Pednekar in the press conference.

Pednekar’s remarks have come a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray addressed a public meeting at Aurangabad regarding the loudspeaker controversy. He warned the Government of Maharashtra to take down the loudspeakers from mosques before the 4th of May 2022, falling which, he said that his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers in front of mosques with a volume double than that of the Azaan.