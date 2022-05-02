Telangana’s Osmania University, which is one of the oldest universities in India, has denied permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegedly non-political event at the campus. The event was to be held on May 7. As per the Indian Express report, the University has not officially informed the organizers about it.

Reports suggest that following the decision by the University, the Congress party has accused the TRS-led Telangana government of pressurizing the University to deny the permission. Some students have even approached Telangana High Court and urged it to direct the University to allow the event.

The Congress Party had applied for permission for the event on April 23rd. They had mentioned that the event would be non-political. In reply, the university administration stated that the Executive Council has barred non-academic activities, including political meetings on campus since 2017. Furthermore, it was noted that in 2016, the High Court had directed the state government to deny permission for political and public meetings at Osmania University. The decision was taken after a petition was filed by the students stating that political activities are causing a constant disturbance.

A University official speaking to the Indian Express said, “A circular (in 2017) stated Osmania University (OU) was established for the purpose of imparting higher education and informed the teachers and students that non-academic activities such as political meetings would not be permitted on the campus. A resolution to this effect was also passed by the OU Executive Council.”

Youth Congress leaders and supporters are not happy with the decision and held a protest at the OU Arts College. A counter-protest was organized by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and students’ associations affiliated with the TRS. Venkat Balmoor, President NSUI Telangana, and others were arrested by the Police for protesting at University.

Sridhar Babu Duddilla, MLA-Manthani, Telangana, wrote, “Strongly condemn the arrest of NSUI president Venkat Balmoor and other leaders while they were protesting against the refusal to allow Sri Rahul Gandhi Ji’s interaction with students in the OU campus.”

Reports suggest that Rahul Gandhi is adamant to visit the University irrespective of the permission being denied. MLA Uttam Kumar Reddy said Rahul would visit the University and talk to the students about their problems at the campus.