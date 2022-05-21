Saturday, May 21, 2022
Rahul Gandhi compares Ladakh to Ukraine, China to Russia: Is this a ploy to hanker for US interference to destabilise India

Besides drawing a presumptuous parallel between Ladakh and Ukraine, the Gandhi scion appeared to hanker for a US intervention in India, something which he has been doing ever since the Modi government came to power in 2014.

OpIndia Staff
'Please recognise parallels': Rahul Gandhi compares Ladakh to Ukraine
Image: India Today.
25

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke at the ‘Ideas for India’ conference in the United Kingdom, where he made some contentious statements against his own country India. In response to a question on India’s role in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Rahul Gandhi replied that Ladakh is to China what Ukraine is to Russia.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that one will have to understand the “parallels.” Saying about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Rahul Gandhi said that the issue is because of Russia which has stated to Ukraine that they refuse to accept Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Decoding the entire conflict in his understanding, Rahul said, “Putin is saying I am not ready for you to have an alliance with the United States so I am going to question your territorial integrity and I am going to attack you. Please recognise the parallels between what is going on in Ukraine and what is going on in Ladakh,” he said, comparing the two.

He said that there are the same ideas at play in both conditions. “There are Chinese forces sitting in Ladakh and there are Chinese forces sitting in Doklam. It is the same principle at work. The Chinese are saying that we do not accept your territoriality and therefore we do not accept your relationship with the United States,” he added.

He said, “My problem is that the government doesn’t allow discussion. Chinese forces are sitting in India today.”

It is worth noting that there have recently been problems in the Ladakh and Doklam regions, but the Indian government has handled the situation effectively. Chinese efforts near the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh were promptly thwarted by Indian security forces working in tandem with Indian diplomacy. Similarly, the Doklam standoff in Arunachal Pradesh ended after China was pushed to bend on its hostile stance by India.

Rahul Gandhi’s persistent desire for US intervention in India’s politics

Rahul signalled his desire for US intervention two times throughout the discussion. The first one is during the mention of the Russia Ukraine issue and the second one during the mention of human rights violations. Rahul Gandhi has long advocated for foreign meddling in Indian affairs. In April 2021, Rahul similarly sparked anger by requesting American intervention in India’s domestic affairs.

Rahul Gandhi made the remarks during an online conversation with Harvard Kennedy School Ambassador Nicholas Burns. The Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics asked him to speak on India’s difficulties and prospects, as well as his comments on politics and public service.

