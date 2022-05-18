In a shocking incident, a Hindu woman from Tamil Nadu attempted to set herself on fire in front of the Ramanathapuram Collector’s office after being forced to convert to Christianity.

A video had gone viral recently on social media platforms in which a woman from Tamil Nadu, identified as Valarmathi, a resident of Pacheri village, tried to self-immolate after a person named Devdas reportedly harassed the Hindu woman and her family to convert to Christianity.

According to the reports, Valarmathi alleged that Devdas, a Christian, had been torturing her and her family since 2019 for refusing to convert. The woman said that the police also did not take any action, hence she attempted to set herself on fire. She has alleged that religious conversion has been happening in her village.

On May 15, Valarmathi reached the Ramanathapuram collector’s office to submit her complaint. As officials did not respond to her grievances, she tried to set herself on fire. However, the local police and the public who were present on the premises stopped her.

“Devdas’s family had blocked the path to my house and filed false cases against me. We went to the court, which ruled in our favour. Then they tried to run me over with a Tata Ace as well. So, I approached the police, Valarmathi said. She also accused Devdas of hitting her son, along with other men on the East Coast Road (ECR) road, but he was rescued by the public.

Meanwhile, the India Today report claimed that the issue between Devdas and Valarmathiwas is based on land disputes. The report also added that an enquiry had been ordered by the Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police (SP) over the issue. The report said that the families of Valarmathi and Devdas had a dispute over a piece of land for more than a decade.