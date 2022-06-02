Amidst the growing outrage over Kanhaiya Lal’s barbaric execution by two radical Islamists, reports have emerged that along with Kanhaiya Lal, two other persons from Udaipur are also on the radar of the Islamists. The reason being that these two men, one of them named Nitin Jain, a 35-year-old businessman dealing in tyres, had also posted on social media in support of ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. And like Kanhaiya Lal, they too were also arrested by police for social media post supporting Nupur Sharma, and later were released on bail. After the release, both of them are getting threats from Islamists.

Nitin Jain had fled Udaipur, even before Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, since he too had been receiving death threats over his social media posts. His family is now concerned for his safety in the wake of Kanhaiya Lal’s brutal killing.

Notably, after executing the murder, the two Islamists, who had identified themselves as Mohammed Riyaz Akhatari and Mohammed Gos shared a video boasting about the murder. They allegedly talked about killing several other Hindus in the video, specifically someone who lived in Sector 11. Now, according to a report by Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, Nitin Jain, the 35-year-old Hindu businessman, was the person living in Udaipur’s sector 11 who the Islamists threatened with a similar fate.

Nitin’s father has told the media that the Dhanmandi police station officials had also booked his son for a post he shared on June 7 in support of Nupur Sharma. He was also subsequently arrested. After he was released on bail, he too had started receiving death threats from Islamists, which compelled him to flee Udaipur.

According to reports, on June 9, 2022, three people had reportedly arrived at Nitin’s tyre shop in Udaipur’s Govardhan Vilas area and enquired about him to his staff, who told the trio that Nitin had not come to the shop. They had left abruptly, only to return a few days later on June 16, again searching for Nitin Jain. This time too, Nitin’s staff informed that he hadn’t come to the shop, so they returned.

कन्हैयालाल के अलावा 2 और लोग थे हत्यारों के निशाने पर..



मैं तो कहता हूं कि धर्म और राष्ट्र से प्रेम करने वाला हर व्यक्ति उनके निशाने पर है.. pic.twitter.com/OUtzwOMi3W — महंत बजरंग मुनि (@BabaBajrangMuni) June 30, 2022

Later it was discovered that Nitin was only being searched because of his post endorsing Nupur Sharma. After that, Nitin stopped going to his shop. Later, he left Udaipur, fearing being killed by Islamists.

Since Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, Nitin’s family has been living in fear. Nitin Jain’s father told the media that he did not want anyone to know what transpired with his son that’s why they did not even approach the police. He said the family feared that they would harm his son if they reported the threats. “We did not even report the incident to the police. After Kanhaiya Lal’s murder, my son’s name has also come to the fore. The superintendent of police Manoj Kumar has taken cognisance of the matter and has asked the SP to provide the local SHO with the relevant instructions based on the information the police have gathered,” said Nitin Jain’s petrified father.

He confirmed that none of the seven persons that came to enquire about his son was the people who killed the Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Besides the deceased Kanhaiya Lal and absconding Nitin Jain, the Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur had also detained another person for posting in support of Nupur Sharma. According to reports, this third person has also been regularly receiving death threats from Islamists.

Udaipur Police negligence resulted in the death of Kanhaiya Lal

It may be recalled, that on June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game. Earlier Kanhaiya Lal was arrested for making the post after his neighbour Nazim filed a complaint about the same.

After getting released on bail, Kanhaiya Lal started to receive threats. He was threatened not to open his tailoring shop. Kanhaiya Lal had approached Police for legal action against those who were threatening him and requested Police protection so that he could open the shop.

However, the police did nothing to restrain those who were threatening him and didn’t provide security to Kanhaiya. The police had called them and made them sign a compromise agreement. Kanhaiya Lal then submitted another application on the same day that he did not want legal action following the compromise. Scared for his life, Kanhaiya Lal kept his shop shut for six days.

On the 7th day, when he opened his shop, he was brutally murdered by two Islamists identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos. Notably, Kanhaiya Lal’s photograph, address and other information were distributed by Nazim and others. They had urged their community members to kill Kanhaiya Lal if they see him in the open or if he opened his shop.