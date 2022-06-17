Sulochana Das, the first woman Mayor of Bhubaneswar has told some residents of the city that they can no longer let their toilet water flow on the roads. In a video by Odisha’s Kanak News, she is seen scolding the citizens who release the dirty toilet water from their houses on the roads.

Sulochana Das reprimanded them saying, “If one drop of toilet water comes to the road, I will put a truckload of municipal waste inside your house.”

The newly elected mayor Sulochana Das was seen in a strict mode while visiting areas where residents were discarding toilet water onto roads. In the video, a local woman is seen telling the mayor that most people in the locality do it so they do it too (letting toilet water flow onto the road near the houses). Some other local residents are also seen trying to give excuses to the mayor.

“I don’t know what you did till now, I don’t know who all are doing it. But from today, if one drop of wastewater comes to the road, I will park the municipality garbage truck near your house and start putting the garbage in. BMC (Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation) has no shortage of garbage,” the Mayor was seen telling the residents.

Sulochana Das is from the Biju Janata Dal. She assumed the charge as the first woman mayor of the capital city of Odisha on 10th April 2022. Another BJD corporator Manjulata Kanhar is the Deputy Mayor of the city. For the first time, BMC is having two women in the top two positions of the local body. Water logging and drainage are among the main problems faced by the residents in Bhubaneswar city.